The Best Gifts to Bring Your Summer Beach House Host

A good houseguest knows never to show up for to someone’s home empty-handed, but a great houseguest knows how important it is to bring a gift that stands out amongst the rest. If you’ve been lucky enough to spend this summer at a country home with friends and family, perhaps by the beach or pool, then you surely want to show your host just how much you’ve appreciated their generous hospitality, and what better way than with a thoughtful gift?

It’s always a good idea to put time and effort into selecting the perfect present, so that it’s clear you didn’t just run into a drugstore and scoop up a last-minute generic candle or boring bouquet. Instead, try to find a gift that’s tailored to your host, whether it’s a glossy coffee table book about one of their favorite destinations, a bottle of their go-to bubbly or perhaps a diffuser in their preferred fragrance.

There are still a few weeks left of summer, and if you want to secure that beach house invite for the rest of the season (and make sure you’re on the guest list next year), then we highly recommend showing up with a stylish and distinctive gift. Below, see the best presents to bring your summer beach house host.

Italic Olivewood Cooking Utensil Set

The consummate hostess will absolutely adore this minimalist wood serving utensil set, which they’ll get plenty of use out of. $50, Italic.

Clase Azul Gold Tequila

The tequila lover will go crazy for this Clase Azul Gold bottle, and if you’re lucky, they just might open the bottle during your visit. What better way to cheers the end of a marvelous summer? $300, Clase Azul.

Bearaby Tree Napper

Entertaining is hard work, so give your host a comfy weighted blanket for the best nap ever. $269, Bearaby.

Acqua Di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Fico Di Amalfi Room Diffuser

This chic diffuser exudes the loveliest fig tree aroma that’s inspired by the Mediterranean. $102, Saks Fifth Avenue.

The Prisoner Wine Company Red Blend

Having so many people over often means serving a whole lot of wine, so bringing an extra bottle is always appreciated. $49, The Prisoner Wine Company.

Tamam OYA Serving Bowl

A pretty blue serving bowl immediately elevates any tablescape, and it’s also quite practical. $225, Tamam.

Le Creuset 10-Quart Enameled Steel Stockpot

While some people can be rather picky and particular when it comes to their kitchenware, no one can resist a new Le Creuset stockpot. $91.95, Nordstrom.

SmartSweets Build-a-Box 14-Pack

Anyone with a sweet tooth in the house? This custom box of sweets is sure to be a hit, especially when they’re low on the sugar, but not on taste. $45.78, SmartSweets.

Adam Lippes Embroidered Roseraie Napkins

These delicate cotton napkins are sure to be a summer table staple. $95, Oka.

Carolina K Handpainted Peacock Vase

Sure, flowers are nice, but why not gift your host a l’objet that will last a bit longer, like this handmade ceramic vase? $185, Carolina K.

Truff Variety Pack

Upgrade the condiment situation with these truffle hot sauces. $69.99, Truff.

Martini & Rossi Prosecco

A bottle of bubbly is a foolproof present, because is there anything more peak summer than a glass of prosecco? $14.99, Drizly.

Lauren McBride Seagrass Round Decor Trays

These seagrass decor trays are both fashionable and functional. $39.33, QVC.

Daou Picnic at Home

Bring the picnic home with this charming set, which comes with two bottles of rose, a chic canvas bag, two marble tumblers and a rose wine key. $175, Daou.

Violet Rose Petal Smoke Candles

These pretty pink handmarbled taper candles are the perfect accoutrement to a summer table. $22, Violet Rose.

Dogwood Hill Forget Me Nots Green Folded Notecard

Putting in the extra effort to have these floral-print notecards personalized will definitely gain you points with the host. $35, Dogwood Hill.

Etu Home Navy Round Mod Charcuterie Board

Instantly elevate any charcuterie board situation with this deep blue version. $155, Etu Home.

Assouline ‘Tuscany Marvel’

Even if you didn’t make it to Italy this summer, you can still indulge in serious wanderlust for all things Tuscan with this glossy tome from Assouline. $95, Assouline.

Château d’Arsac Margaux

On that note of travel envy, why not take your host to France with a bottle of Bordeaux? $36.74, Vivino.

Apotheke Earl Grey Bitters Liquid Soap

While you might not think of soap as the most glamorous gift, we promise your host will seriously appreciate a luxe hand wash like this Apotheke version, especially since these kinds of house amenities go fast when there are tons of guests. $22, Apotheke.

The White Company Mother Of Pearl Picture Frame

There’s no better way to remember the best moments of summer than with tons of pictures, and this mother of pearl frame is the perfect way to display the best photos. $59, The White Company.

Longaberger Seagrass Coaster Set

When entertaining on a large scale, there are never enough coasters, and this seagrass set is so chic for the season. $28, Longaberger.

The Floral Society Watering Can

Bringing a gift that shows you pay attention to their interests will gain you so many more points. If you’ve noticed how much they pay attention to their outdoor garden, consider this pretty white watering can. $110, Nordstrom.

Saban Glassware

The ultimate hostess always has the most breathtaking table setting, and you can’t get much better than these gorgeous blue glasses. $60, Saban.