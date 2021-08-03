Buy Weed Online Legally: Top 3 Brands To Buy Marijuana From in 2021

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you purchase products through these links Observer will earn a commission.

The constant hustle and daily grind of life necessitates a mandatory escape for all of us. We crave periods of relaxation once in a while where we are relieved of stress and anxiety.

To fulfill this purpose, the use of cannabinoids and weed has been seen to escalate worldwide. People are now consuming cannabinoids in the form of delta-8 and delta-9 gummies, tinctures, vapes, flowers, rolls, and pre-rolls.

But, is buying weed and other similar alternatives online that easy? You are about to find out.

Is It Legal to Buy Weed Online?

Since marijuana has been legalized on a large scale in many states, the purchase of weed is now considerably easy. However, weed-derived products like delta-8 THC flowers are more in demand.

This is because they offer all of the desirable effects like relieving anxiety and inducing sleep without the dangerous psychoactive effects. Also, they are legal in many states. In addition, many dispensaries are now offering gummies and other edibles to local consumers.

Talking about weed, in particular, the real concern is not ‘is it legal?’ Instead, it is ‘where can we legally buy weed online?’

You can go around looking for government-approved dispensaries and ask if cannabis is available in pre-prepared and prepared forms.

Here is a precise guide if you visit a registered dispensary:

You need to have your driver’s license and marijuana ID to verify you are eligible and allowed to purchase weed.

The next important thing to keep in mind is you might have to provide your personal information to the dealer, as everything is recorded and kept in the database. We suggest you do your research about the payment system since many dealers and pharmacies do not accept payments on cards. Cash always works, so it is better to keep it with you at all times.

Beware of fraudulent dealers, as you might get involved in the black market, which comes with heavy fines and jail time according to your area’s laws.

Also, purchasing the products from dealers does not ensure purity and the required potency of the drug, making it potentially harmful for you to use.

Since buying delta-9 THC, what we often refer to as simply “weed”, online is tricky, the remainder of this article will focus on where you can buy delta-8 THC products online, as this cannabinoid is federally legal.

The following are some brands that sell delta-8 THC in the forms of gummies, pre-rolled and rolled flowers, and various other edibles:

Top 3 Best Delta-8 Vendors Online in 2021

Exhale Wellness – Premium Quality Delta-8 THC Flower & Carts BudPop – Most Potent THC Gummies Delta Effex – Good Quality

#1. Exhale Wellness – Premium Quality Delta-8 Flower & Carts

If you do not want to compromise the quality of the legal weed products you can get online, then Exhale Wellness is the brand for you. In addition to providing top-notch delta-8 THC products, it focuses on alternatives to traditional medicine and has been making efforts to introduce people to the holistic approach in life.

The purpose of doing this is to wave off the adverse effects of the medicine as much as possible without having to compromise on efficacy and quality. Therefore, producing organic products to manifest their above-mentioned goals and prioritizing their customer’s health above all is its ultimate motto.

The process of manufacturing is also transparent and explained to the customers on its website. Products are laboratory tested, which makes it an even more exceptional brand for you to choose.

Now, let us dive into what products the brand has to offer.

First of all, in their “delta-8 edibles” category, we have colorful, fruity gummies that are loved by everyone. Of course, almost all of us chew on gummies now and then, but what if these could become your source of tranquillity? Exhale Wellness works on exactly that.

The second worth-mentioning product in the same category is their soft gel capsules. So, if you want to enjoy the euphoric effects of delta-8 without having to inhale the smoke, you need to give these easy-to-ingest capsules a try.

Then, we have their delta-8 pre-rolls. If you, too, are one of those people who prefer getting their “desired high” or “relaxing” feel, then this is the product for you.

So, no matter where you are, these pre-rolls come in handy, as they are easy-to-use and convenient to carry. All you need is light it up and smoke it like you would a cigarette.

Exhale Wellness has numerous — ten, to be exact — hemp flower variants available on their website, so there is no doubt you will easily find your favorite one too. Packed in a premium glass jar, they are worth giving a shot.

Coming to the “cigarettes” category, it is pertinent to mention that Exhale Wellness assures there are no harmful chemicals included. The company states they contain nothing but pure and organically-grown hemp.

Lastly, we have “delta-8 concentrates”. So, if you are looking to get your hands on a product that is highly-potent but will not make you groggy, the concentrate may be for you.

In a nutshell, these products can be your ultimate escape from anxiety. In addition, animal products are not used in the production of any of these, making them vegan-friendly.

So, devour yourself without worrying about undesired after/side effects, as these are all-natural, organic products without any artificial flavors or colors.

Also, full and broad-spectrum delta-8 extract are a significant component of these products, which will provide you with the promised soothing effects in the right potency. So, you do not have to worry about feeling unwantedly ‘high’.

Pros

Variety of delta-8 products available

Third-party lab tested for safety and quality

100% natural and organic

Vegan-friendly

Cons

Only available for purchase online

#2. BudPop – Most Potent THC Gummies & Flower

Non-GMO & 100% Natural Ingredients

Third-Party Lab Tested

30-Day Return Policy Check Latest Price Learn More

BudPop was started by a young group of people with a combined 30 years of experience in the hemp industry. Since their start, they have made a name for themselves with their potent, high-quality delta-8 products that they market as legal weed online.

The team at BudPop spent years understanding the morphology and physiology of organic hemp plants and how the components work together to provide optimal results. This research is then combined to manufacture products for you to consume, which aid in a variety of ailments.

BudPop has come up with distinct weed products, including THC gummies, vape carts, flowers, etc. All of these are manufactured after careful selection of hemp and dedicated, thorough extraction procedures.

The brand offers two flavors in the gummies — Strawberry Gelato and Blue Dream Berry. Both of the flavors have an incredibly yummy taste, which will make you want to have more than one. Moreover, you can carry the product anywhere, so they are really convenient to consume.

On the other hand, vapes are a bit tricky to tackle as compared to gummies, but they are worth giving a try. They have the right amount of hemp used in them and help you relax and relieve stress throughout your body.

The cartridges are also carefully manufactured with no compromise on quality. Moreover, the packaging is one noticeable feature here because BudPop has made sure every minute detail is up to the mark. So, the company uses BPA-free plastic and stainless steel, just as any other premium brand out there.

Lastly, we have delta-8 flowers that can be rolled up and smoked. The “Cookies” variant is our favorite in this category.

As you know, the first impression is the last. The simple yet beautiful packing attracts consumers, whereas extensive research that backs up the product is the cherry on top.

Pros

Attractive packaging

User-friendly website

Delta-8 gummies, vape carts, and flower available

Brand brings experience, making them trustworthy and reliable

Cons

Only available for purchase on their official website

Not as many flavor/strain variants as other brands

#3. Delta Effex – High Quality & Price

Third-Party Lab Tested

Free Shipping on all Orders Over $99

100% Premium Hemp Flower

Check Latest Price Learn More

Delta Effex is another name in the world of cannabinoids and related products. The brand has made its mark by manufacturing top-quality products and has gained the support and trust of its consumers. Vigorous laboratory testing and excellent customer support backup all of the promises the brand and the manufacturers make.

The wide range of products the brand has for you are all pure and potent to help relieve anxiety and stress without compromising your health in any way. The added advantage of having access to vast knowledge in the hemp industry can make Delta Effex an excellent choice for you.

The five main delta-8 products the company has to offer are tinctures, vape cartridges, edibles, shots, and disposables. In the edibles category, we have their gummies, which are very popular among their customers.

These colorful gummies are the perfect way to kick start your day or end it, giving you the desired peaceful high and much-needed focus during the day. Made from pure, organic hemp extract, the product promises to provide you with optimal effects without causing toxicity.

In its vape carts section, Delta Effex has numerous mouth-watering flavors. Razzberry Kush and Strawberry Cough are our favorite picks. However, Banana Candy Kush and Granddaddy Purp are also loved by the customers.

If you are looking for a discreet method to consume delta-8, then do give Delta Effex’s tinctures a try. Your minimum effort may yield maximum output.

All you have to do is put a drop or two under your tongue. Remember, the dosage varies from person to person. After ingesting it, the tincture will get to your bloodstream directly via your salivary glands. Then, the effects will take no longer than a few minutes to start kicking in.

Their delta-8 THC shot has not yet been tested enough to be considered the best one. However, a few people have tried it, and they seem quite satisfied with the results.

Made from pure delta-8 distillate and terpenes, their disposables are also one of the most competing delta-8 products on the market. In this category, Watermelon Candy Kush happens to be our favorite flavor.

Delta Effex ensures all of their products contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, so you know they are safe and reliable to use. All of the ingredients and the products themselves are subjected to numerous testing by the third-party labs to provide you with the best.

Last but not least, these flavored delta-8 goods are delicious to consume, eliminating the undesirable hemp flavor.

Pros

Excellent customer service

Third-party lab tested

Top-quality products

Wide range of products

Cons

More expensive than other brands

Where to Buy Weed Online Legally: Buying Guide

If it is your first time buying delta-8 THC online, then there are a few essential things you should keep in mind when choosing a brand.

So, before making a purchase, make sure to give the following discussed points a read.

Know If the Quality Is Good or Not

Note: If you are planning to buy delta-8 THC directly from a vendor in person, this section is critical for you to go through.

So, being a first-timer, you might not know if the product you are buying is of good quality or not. For that, you will have to do a lot of research. But, to save you time, we have done that part for you.

The three basic things you must look out for are the product’s look, smell, and flower structure.

If it gives off an unpleasant aroma, there are high chances of it being a bottom-shelf weed.

If the flowers are discolored, or their trichomes have turned yellowish, it is a clear sign they are lower quality.

If the flower does not appear healthy, this means it was not grown in suitable conditions.

Invest in a Trustworthy/Legit Brand

Whether you are buying online or offline, it is of prime importance to pick out a legitimate source. Talking about online sites, in particular, go for the one that has a functional and easy-to-navigate website, essential information uploaded on its “about us” page, working links, and eye-catching graphics.

All of this speaks to the fact that they take pride in what they are doing, which means they are trustworthy.

Pick a Company That Proposes Safe Payment Methods

Upon checking out, if a company asks for payment through any other method than a credit card, debit card, PayPal account, or any similar reputable system, undoubtedly, it would be a scam.

Look for an Excise Stamp

Another factor that can tell you if the vendor you opted for is legit or not is an excise stamp, as it speaks for the legal status of that company. Also, it ensures your product was grown in suitable and healthy conditions.

Lastly, this can be the only way to know if the labeling on your package is done right or not.

Compare the Cost

Remember, if an online vendor offers you high-quality weed at a low price, it might be a fraud, or there might be something illegal going on with the company.

Always keep in mind that quality comes at a cost, but that does not mean you should blindly invest in a company that sells more expensive products. Make sure to compare the prices of different reputable vendors before making a purchase.

Review the Shipping Policies Beforehand

When it comes to buying weed, discretion and protection of personal privacy are crucial. So, opt for a company that pays special attention to that and promises to deliver your package safe, fresh, and timely.

Also, nothing can be better than a company that can assist you in case of any undesired situations.

Check If the Company Offers a Reliable Customer Support

If the brand you have chosen to buy from has an ordinary Gmail or Yahoo account for customer support instead of a business email address, consider it a red flag.

In the following section, we will discuss delta-8’s benefits in detail.

Why Should You Buy Recreational Marijuana Online?

Buying delta-8 online comes with a lot of benefits and a few drawbacks, the details of which are discussed below:

Discretion

Buying delta-8 online is discreet and protects your privacy.

Even though cannabis has been legalized in many places, it is still seen in a negative light by some. However, this bad perception can be avoided by buying delta-8 from online retailers. With these online platforms, you can enjoy all of the benefits from the comfort of your home without worrying about privacy.

In addition, it will save you time and effort, as the buying process is quick, simple, and can be done from the comfort of your home.

However, make sure to review the privacy and shipping policies of the company you choose to purchase from. This ensures no third person other than you and the seller have access to your personal information.

Comfort

We all love to shop online, as it saves us the hassle of visiting different stores in person. Especially in these current times with the pandemic, getting out of our homes has become even more difficult.

So, all you have to do is choose a reputable online retailer, select the product you want and the quantity, make the payment, and relax. The company will do the rest of the legwork for you.

Here, it is pertinent to mention that you must not forget to go through our “Buying Guide” section before placing an order, as it will save you from wasting your hard-earned money.

More Options

Not everyone’s cannabis needs are the same. If you are looking for a particular strain, it will require a lot of energy and effort to visit more than one dispensary. Also, there is a high chance you will not be able to find the exact strain you want.

However, that is not the case with online shopping. The online sellers offer a wider array of options to select from. All you need to do is navigate through websites until you find the right product.

Comparatively More Affordable

You can get delta-8 online at a significantly lower price as compared to offline stores. This is because those physical store sellers encompass more expenses, which makes them increase the price of their products as compensation.

However, online sellers are exempt from these charges, which allow them to sell their products at relatively affordable costs. Also, many companies offer free deliveries, too, in case you buy in bulk.

The Drawback of Buying Weed Online

Although buying delta-8 products online offers many benefits, there is still an essential point to consider.

You cannot examine the products you are buying to ensure freshness via look or smell. Your only option is to trust the seller, which can prove to be risky.

In Conclusion: Best Place to Buy Weed Online?

Buying delta-8 THC products online or offline can be challenging for you, especially if you are new to using it. Therefore, we have compiled all of the necessary details, including the information about the legal status of cannabis, things you should consider while buying it, the best manufacturing companies, and the benefits of using delta-8 THC as well.

In our opinion, the best option is to go for delta-8 products from Exhale Wellness or BudPop, as they provide excellent customer service, high-quality products, and safety guarantees. They are also readily available and legal in most states, which makes the buying process seamless.

Last but not least, in case you have any particular medical condition, or you are on any kind of medication, make sure to consult your doctor beforehand. Also, stay away from such products if you are pregnant.

