  CBD for Cats: Why Petly CBD Is The Purr-fect Brand For Your Cat

Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s advertising department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content, as such, reviews and statements published here do not reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer. Observer may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

CBD has been making waves in recent years as a natural treatment for a variety of conditions in felines, canines, and humans alike! The research is still pretty new, but existing studies have shown that CBD can help treat seizures, arthritis, anxiety, allergies, pain, and inflammation, and can have many other health benefits.

With the increased popularity of CBD in recent years, the CBD market has undoubtedly become a crowded space. Making a purchasing decision with all of these brands can be quite stressful, especially since it pertains to the health of your cat.

While there is certainly no lack of options, it is important to recognize that not all of these CBD brands are created equal. One brand which stands out from the rest is Petly CBD.

Top 3 Petly CBD Products For Cats:

Why is Petly CBD our top choice?

Quality Ingredients

When it comes to the quality of their products, Petly CBD doesn’t cut corners. Petly’s products are formulated using 100% organically grown phytocannabinoid-rich hemp and without any unnecessary additives or preservatives. Petly upholds a very high standard when it comes to the quality of their ingredients making Petly’s formula one of the best in the business.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Petly places your pet’s health and happiness at the forefront of their mission. As a result, Petly makes safety and efficacy their top priority. To ensure purity, potency, and safety, all of Petly’s products go through a thorough in-house and third-party lab testing process. Petly makes all of their COAs available on their website.

Potency

For their CBD for cats, Petly’s products range in potency from 125mg of CBD to 450mg. In addition to being packed with high-quality CBD, their products also contain high levels of minor cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, and CBC. Similar to CBD, these minor cannabinoids also have been shown to have a wide range of health benefits. Additionally, Petly’s products are also completely THC-free!

Customer Reviews

Hundreds of happy customers have left reviews on Petly’s website. Among the reviews, customers have said that Petly’s products have helped their pets with conditions such as anxiety and arthritis. Petly makes it easy to test out their products by offering a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Petly CBD Products:

Petly’s CBD oil for cats delivers the straightforward benefits of Petly’s phytocannabinoid-rich formula. Petly’s CBD oil is one of the best on the market as it is packed with high levels of CBD and other minor cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, and CBC, and has human-grade MCT oil as the only other ingredient.

Their CBD oil for cats is made with 100% organically grown hemp and is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free.

What customers are saying:

“We started our elderly, arthritic cat on Petly CBD oil and the difference is night and day. He’s happy and playful again. Would recommend this so highly. It’s made a vast improvement on his life”

“I ordered this in hopes to help my cat who was having skin issues that were causing him to act out in aggressive behavior. It has worked wonders for him. He’s not scratching or biting us anymore due to discomfort. I felt defeated when nothing the vet was doing or suggesting was working. This has given me my sweet boy back”

Made for the picky eaters of the world, Petly’s CBD cat food topper is a great option for those felines who don’t love to take their CBD as an oil. This CBD food topper comes in a delicious salmon flavor and is packed with 450mg of CBD as well as Omega 3’s. Made with the amazing same broad-spectrum CBD formula as their oil, Petly’s food topper is a great way to give your cat their daily dose of CBD while keeping their taste buds happy.

This product is free of wheat, soy, corn, lentils, and potato flour, making it a safe and healthy option for your cat.

What customers are saying:

“Tipsy is an eccentric almost 16-year old that has been with me since she was 3 days old. Despite being hand-raised, she just never really took a liking to people or other animals. She has anxiety and is usually very stressed out. I had been giving her the CBD drops and it helped a little but she seems to really love the new food topping! She’s allowing people to pet her a little more and seems much less stressed”

If your cat prefers bacon to salmon, then Petly’s CBD treats are a great option for your feline family member. Each treat contains 2mg of broad-spectrum CBD and makes giving your cat their CBD a stress-free experience for everyone. These treats are also healthy and safe for your cat as they are grain-free, soy-free, corn-free, and free of preservatives and pesticides.

What customers are saying:

“My dog has so much anxiety when we travel or when there are fireworks. CBD treats really seem to help her”

“My dog, Min Pin, had a couple of seizures during COVID times. I wanted to try CBD before putting him on a daily seizure med. So far the CBD treats have helped him be seizure-free. He also has some separation anxiety when I leave him at home and the treats have helped with that, too. They give him a little pep and help him to chill out when it’s time for bed”

Overview:

Overall, Petly’s CBD products are some of the best ones on the market for cats. Made without harmful ingredients like unnecessary preservatives or pesticides, Petly’s products are incredibly safe for your cat. Their products are packed with high levels of CBD as well as other minor cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, and CBC, all while being completely THC-free. With different options to suit your cat’s tastes, there is something for every feline in Petly’s product line. Petly has hundreds of happy customers and makes it easy for new customers to try their products with their 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get some Petly CBD for your cat today! Save 15% on your entire order with the discount code OBSERVER15.