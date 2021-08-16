Entering an NYC Museum Without Vaccination Proof Could Lead to a $1,000 Fine

On Tuesday, August 17, new regulations will go into effect in the New York City that dictate that all adults who wish to enter indoor public spaces, including museums, will need to provide proof of inoculation against Covid-19 in order to do so. With the new Key to NYC Pass approach, both patrons and workers at establishments which also include galleries, concert halls, art fairs and movie theaters will have to have received at least one dose of the vaccine in order to gain entry. “I want you to imagine the notion that because someone’s vaccinated, they can do all the amazing things that are available in this city,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a recent press conference.

“This is a miraculous place literally full of wonders,” he continued. “And, if you’re vaccinated, all that’s going to open up to you. But, if you’re un-vaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things.” Several different artistic sectors of the city have also put plans in motion to reopen for as many people as possible. Broadway is opening on September 14th at 100% capacity, and enforcement of the new Key to NYC Pass regulations will begin on September 13th. If either patrons or employees choose not to comply with the new rules, fines will be issued beginning at $1,000.

“We are wholly supportive of the city’s efforts to encourage vaccines for visitors and staff,” Kenneth Weine, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s chief communications officer, told Artnet News. “The Met has been open without interruption for now a year during the pandemic — and keeping staff and visitors safe is our top priority… The mayor is exactly right that the only route to continued progress is higher vaccination rates.” Earlier in the pandemic, the Met allowed visitors to enter, but kept things running at 25% of the institution’s maximum capacity.