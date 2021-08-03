What Is Delta-10 THC? Where To Buy Delta-10 Products Online 

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you purchase products through these links Observer will earn a commission.

So, you know what delta-9 THC is, and you know what delta-8 THC is. So, now it is time to learn about delta-10 THC.

This article aims to answer all of your queries about this cannabinoid, or at least whet your appetite with some knowledge about it, as we are still discovering it for ourselves.

First, let us discuss what it is. Delta-10 THC is one of the many cannabinoids found in cannabis. There are hundreds of cannabinoids, so you might say this is “one in a million”.

However, the cannabinoid appears in tiny amounts. Extracting it would be too time-consuming and costly to do it naturally. It is so rare that many labs mislabel it as CBL, CBC, or other cannabinoids.

Is Delta-10 THC Legal?

As of right now, delta-10 THC derived from cannabis is not legal on a federal level, since, in many states, cannabis is viewed as a Schedule I Controlled Substance. But, when extracted from hemp, delta-10 THC becomes a bit of a murky subject.

The DEA states that all synthetically-derived tetrahydrocannabinol are Schedule I controlled substances. But, here is the issue: the DEA did not define what “synthetically-derived” means.

As a result, you now have companies such as Delta EFFEX promoting and producing compliant, fully legal, and effective delta-10 THC crafted from safe, pure, and potent CBD.

Is Delta-10 THC Safe?

Says David Reckles, third-party testing is critical for delta-10 THC goods, even more so than other hemp products. Why is this?

“Delta-10 THC products aren’t like smokable flowers,” he says. These include only the dried flower, and if delta-10 THC goods are not made by professional lab workers who are knowledgeable, safe, well-trained, and compliant with testing/manufacturing guidelines, they could be creating a toxic product that has users inhaling “highly toxic pollutants.”

So, what are we talking about here? Well, it could mean that some delta-10 THC products contain stuff like residual solvents or harmful pesticides.

These “delta-10 THC” goods could also contain high levels of delta-9 THC, which could make a user uncomfortably high.

“Off-market companies may begin creating delta-10 THC products,” Reckles explained. But these products, although appealing to buyers interested in trying delta-10 THC, are not compliant with manufacturing practices associated with goods derived from hemp, such as testing for potency and purity.

Your best bet is to look for a COA, or certificate of analysis, to ensure the product you are interested in is safe and pure.

Does Delta-10 THC Get You High? How Does It Feel?

We do not know much about how delta-10 THC affects the body, as research still needs to be conducted. However, we can assume it interacts with our endocannabinoid system just as other cannabinoids do.

Delta-8 and delta-9 THC have an affinity to bind with CB1 receptors in our brains and nervous system, developing a psychotropic potency, which is how we end up with those psychotropic effects, or “high”. Delta-10 THC could do this, but only in highly concentrated amounts.

In terms of whether or not it gets you high, the answer is “yes”. However, there is a caveat — the high is different from what you get with delta-8 THC or delta-9 THC.

With delta-8, users report relaxation, appetite stimulation to a mild degree, and focus as part of their experience. But, with delta-10 THC, it seems we get more of a CBD effect.

Delta-10 THC could get you high, but without the feelings of panic, racing thoughts, anxiety, or paranoia that you get with delta-9 THC. It may help promote focus, energy, alertness, and creativity — some of which we do not get with delta-8 or delta-9 THC. Moreover, delta-8 is not the best for alertness, as it can make you feel very relaxed and carefree.

It should also be noted that delta-8 is used as a sleep aid by some users, while delta-10 may be better for daytime use.

It essentially grants you the benefits of cannabis, but without the psychoactive effects.

One thing to note is that delta-10 THC will appear on a drug test, so it is best to stay away from it or notify your employer/organization of your usage before testing, as you will fail a drug test.

This cannabinoid is powerful, and it goes beyond the power of CBD but still leaves you clear and focused.

One seller, David Reckles, owner of Private Label Hemp Lab, stated that while delta-8 is popular, delta-10 THC is proving to be just as in-demand.

“We think delta-10 THC and delta-8 will turn the CBD market on its head,” Reckles stated. After all, CBD has many health benefits, but if you want something a little stronger — something that calms you without a high — delta-10 THC could be the answer.

Best of all, you do not need a doctor’s prescription or a medical marijuana card to get it. Although, we do recommend you speak with your doctor before the use of any new supplements to ensure your safety.

With delta-10 and delta-8 THC becoming more known to the public, says Reckles, people are beginning to see that these compounds are on their level. For some, it could mean the end of CBD and the start of delta-10 THC use.

However, one thing to note is the lack of strains when it comes to delta-10 THC. The reason for this time-consuming and costly process of turning regular CBD into delta-10 THC.

Best Brand of Delta-10 THC You Can Buy Online

As of right now, there are not many delta-10 THC products for sale. However, companies like Delta EFFEX are already on the ground floor with it and have a few delta-10 THC products you can choose from.

Other companies are sure to create their delta-10 THC items, but right now, we think Delta EFFEX has the best of the best.

Best Overall & Top Rated Delta Effex One of the only companies offering Delta-10 THC

Delta-10 Vape Carts & Disposables

Pure & Potent Ingredients

Top Rated Brand Check Latest Price Learn More

Delta EFFEX is a trailblazer in the world of delta-8 and delta-10 THC. More exciting than the benefits of delta-10 THC is the myriad of flavors they offer in terms of their vapes.

The flavors currently offered by Delta EFFEX include Hawaiian Haze, Ice Cream Cookies, Ekto Kooler, Wedding Cake, Maui Wowie, and Blue Candy Kush.

For tinctures, they have Sour Blueberry OG.

The best part is that customers love these vapes and tinctures.

Let us take a look at the Maui Wowie as an example. What can you expect when buying these vape cartridges?

For starters, it is a Sativa blend. You will enjoy a delicious and sweet pineapple flavor. And, thanks to it being a Sativa, you will enjoy greater feelings of euphoria. According to Delta EFFEX, you are best off using this strain when in nature or outdoors enjoying the fresh air and sunlight.

You should begin with one or two puffs to establish your tolerance, cautions Delta EFFEX. The ratios of the blend are as follows:

70-75% delta-8 THC

5-10% terpenes

15-20% delta-10 THC

Ingredients used in this and all other vape carts are safe. They contain only delta-8 THC distillate, delta-10 THC distillate, and terpenes — that is it.

And best of all, users just love the Maui Wowie vape cart. We encourage you to go forth and read the reviews, as they are very telling of the power of these carts.

Now, let us move on to another product — the tincture.

At this time, Delta EFFEX offers just one tincture. But, it is better to have one single and top-quality product than many low-grade, low-quality goods.

The flavor of this delta-10 tincture is a blend of the legendary Sour Diesel strain and sweet, juicy blueberries, which everyone loves. The flavor will keep you coming back again and again when it is time for some relaxation. And, because it is a tincture, it is perfect for those who do not care to vape.

Thanks to its hybrid nature, you will enjoy many great side effects. You will experience a body high and a cerebral head high, says Delta EFFEX, making it great for a variety of situations. Users reviewing the product stated they used it for mostly relaxation. They appreciated that it gave them a gentle body high, but none of the paranoia and anxiety you get with delta-9 THC. Some users stated it was great for use any time of the day, while others noted it helped them sleep well.

Some praised the taste of the tincture, and others stated the effects started slow but were very pronounced once they had given it time to take effect. We can only hope they will create more delicious flavors in the future.

Using this tincture is easy to do. You will begin by taking one-half to one full dropper to figure out your tolerance level. Then, you can increase your dosage slowly and incrementally to achieve the desired effect.

The tincture is sold in 30ml bottles and contains 700mg of delta-8 THC and 300mg of delta-10 THC.

As with the vape carts, these ingredients are pure. You will see MCT oil (coconut oil) as the carrier, plus the hemp seed oil, terpenes, and natural hemp extract.

For the last delta-10 product exploration, we will look at the disposable vape carts they sell. There are three flavors currently — Wedding Cake, Ekto Cooler, and Blue Candy Kush. Let us review the Blue Candy Kush, as it is very popular among buyers. They use the same great ingredients as they do with their regular carts. There is nothing impure or fake, just terpenes and distillate.

This Blue Candy Kush is a delicious Indica blend that offers you a pleasant berry/floral smell. The effects do not come on right away, but when they do, you may enjoy a mental high that is uplifting and motivating. With that being said, you may feel like your arms and legs are heavy. Thus, this particular strain is good for the end of the day, as you can decompress, zone out, and relax.

Disposable vape carts are great for people who do not care to have all of the vape gear around, or who are not sure about vaping but would like to give it a try. These are great disposable vape carts to use, especially if you are a newcomer to vaping. They are easy to use, and they are rechargeable. Their small size makes it easy to put them in your pocket or purse.

In addition, learning to use the carts is very easy. When you see no light while plugged into its charger, it is fully charged and ready to use. When you see a white light while charging it up, it is not fully charged. Meanwhile, a red light means it must be charged. And, if you see a white light while using the cart, this means it is activated and working.

Now that you have had a taste of the products offered by Delta EFFEX, why should you focus on this brand? For starters, we appreciate their transparency. Lab test results are posted right under the product descriptions for perusal as you shop.

Reviews from other customers indicate the products are effective and fun to use. And, the prices are right. The products are not cheap, but that is because you are paying for quality.

Our bottom line? Go check out Delta EFFEX for yourself. If you are curious about delta-10, Delta EFFEX is the premier place to go to begin exploring this cannabinoid.

Visit the Official Website of Delta EFFEX for More Information.

About Delta-10’s Chemical Structure/ Origins

Delta-10 is new to the scene, and it is only recently that buyers have taken notice of it. The origins of this cannabinoid are unclear, but current information tells us that a cannabis company out of Adelanto, CA bought some outdoor-planted biomass as a means of producing concentrates.

But, they were unaware that the cannabis purchased for this purpose was treated with a fire retardant as a means to keep the grow safe from the infamous California wildfires.

Unaware of the contaminant on the plant, Fusion pressed on with their extraction as planned. But, a little while after the process was complete, strange crystalline structures were forming.

The people at Fusion began testing the extraction and discovered it was similar to cannabichromene or CBC, but not identical.

The distillate was then shipped off to a licensed testing laboratory to figure out what it was, and a few short months later, the results came back, and it was determined to be delta-10 THC.

At this point, you may be worried and thinking, “Are they using fire retardant to make this stuff?” Certainly not. To do so would be unhealthy and presumably lead to legal trouble down the road (and unhappy customers).

As a result, makers of delta-10 have turned to eco-friendly and safe food-grade additives that help create the cannabinoid. Not many companies have taken this big leap and started making delta-10 products, but Delta EFFEX has.

How Do They Make Delta-10?

Earlier, we mentioned the lack of strains when it comes to this cannabinoid, and how it takes a decent amount of processing work to make it happen.

But, exactly what does that work entail? Essentially, you can create any delta you desire by using crude CBD or CBD isolate (their chemical alterations). If using CBD crude, you will use derivatives of Vitamin C and carbon to make it happen. But, with isolates, solvents and acids are used.

In short, it is made the same way delta-8 is, by using catalysts to create an abundance of an otherwise rare cannabinoid.

Once the final product is complete, it can be lab tested as other hemp goods are. The process used for this is known as Ultra-High-Performance, Liquid Chromatography, which uses special machinery to determine the potency of delta-10 in tinctures, edibles, and flowers.

Labs also can take measures to ensure CBC and CBL are not being mislabeled as delta-10, which gives you a potent and legitimate product.

What Is in the Future of Delta-10?

At this time, we do not know what will happen with delta-10. Its legality and popularity remain up in the air. With that being said, the buyers at Delta EFFEX are happy with their purchase, as indicated by the positive reviews. Even buyers on the internet commenting on the cannabinoid report that it is good for anxiety relief and daytime use.

Indeed, the world should get to know this interesting cannabinoid a bit better. Here is hoping the DEA does not prohibit the production of such cannabinoids. After all, this could be a game-changer for people who want something a bit stronger than CBD but do not want highly psychoactive side effects.

Conclusion: Should You Try Delta 10?

Delta-10 is new to the scene, but it is super exciting to be getting in on the action early. If you have enjoyed your time with CBD gummies, tinctures, and vapes but need something a little stronger, consider delta-10.

It probably will not be long before we see edibles such as gummies or treats hitting the cannabis market, but for now, we will make do with these delicious vapes and helpful tinctures. Which of the products above are you most excited to try? Enjoy optimum relaxation with delta-10.

