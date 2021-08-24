Delta-8 THC For Sale: Best Delta-8 Products of 2021

When it comes to delta-8 products, you will find it is not always easy to spot a trustworthy seller. We would even go so far as to say there are more fraudulent than genuine brands currently out there selling delta-8 products, and scores of users get taken in by these every year. As a result, users find themselves dissatisfied and unwilling to try genuine delta-8 products.

But, why let that happen to you? In this article, we have compiled a list of the best brands in the THC industry that are currently selling delta-8 products. These brands — both new and experienced alike — are sure to have quality offerings to help satisfy your curiosity or craving for using delta-8 THC.

So, let us dive right in.

Best Delta-8 THC Brands of 2021 [Reviews]

After weeks and months of research, we compiled a list of only the best delta-8 brands we could find. Not only do these brands enjoy a stellar reputation, but they also have the trust of scores of users across the country.

Taking into account the fact that delta-8 products are quite costly, it would be best to first read reviews on the products and the brands that manufacture them before you make a purchase. We have outlined the main features of each brand in this article to give you an idea of what they can offer you.

#1. Exhale Wellness: Highest Quality and Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness is currently considered to be the best brand in the delta-8 market. You will find the quality of their delta-8 products is unmatched by nearly any other brand currently in the industry.

They are also one of the most trustworthy brands we have come across over the past few months mostly because it has all of its hemp-derived products tested by third-party labs.

The results of all third-party lab testing are accessible online, as is information on the extraction and manufacturing processes used in making the delta-8 products. So, it is not difficult to see why users rely on Exhale to provide them quality THC solutions.

Their product line includes delta-8 edibles, gummies, flowers, cigarettes, pre-rolls, and vape carts.

Main Features

One of the best features of this brand is that it relies on only quality sources of hemp from local farms across the U.S. They are quite strict about the ingredients that go into making their delta-8 products, and they refrain from using artificial additives that could pose health risks.

This brand mainly specializes in providing users with full-spectrum delta-8 products, the likes of which other brands in the industry are not producing.

Moreover, Exhale Wellness has been featured in some of the most reputed publications, such as the LA Times, Forbes, LA Weekly, Observer, and more.

Among all of its quality offerings, Exhale’s delta-8 gummies seem to be especially popular among users. These gummies are both flavorful and effective at relieving anxiety and helping users relax.

Research

Exhale Wellness has spent a good amount of time, effort, and money in researching the benefits of using delta-8 products and cannabinoids in general.

The team of professionals that work closely with the brand are up to date with the latest extraction and production techniques used in the hemp industry, and they make sure to use this knowledge when manufacturing products for the brand.

The main aim of this brand is to make the healing properties of hemp available to various people, and to do this, it undertakes tedious and continuous research and development.

Developing viable substitutes for traditional medicine requires a great deal of scientific research to back it up, which is exactly what this brand focuses on. It has made powerful delta-8 solutions available to users with the help of only pure, organic ingredients, which is quite an achievement by itself.

Returns and Shipping

The company takes between one and two days to process orders, after which they are shipped. In most cases, orders are shipped within 24 hours of being processed, which makes Exhale Wellness one of the fastest brands in the industry.

However, you will have to note any orders placed after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon will not be shipped until the following Monday.

All orders are shipped free of cost, however you can opt for priority shipping for an additional charge of $7.50. Concerning returns, this brand offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so users can try their products risk-free.

Moreover, products that are unopened or wrongly received can be returned as well, and the brand will cover the shipping fees.

Customer Support Services

Getting in touch with the brand is quite simple, as they reply to emails promptly during business hours from Mondays to Fridays. You also have the option to simply fill in the online form available on their official website, and a customer service executive will reply to your queries in a timely manner.

Pros

Third-party lab tested

Free shipping on all orders

30-day money-back guarantee

U.S.-sourced hemp

Wide product variety

Organic, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO

Cons

Only available on the official website

#2. BudPop: Most Potent

BudPop is one of the most fun, unique brands that has made its way into the world of delta-8 products. The team of professionals at BudPop is young and full of new, innovative ideas that are taking the THC world by storm.

Moreover, the founders of the brand have over three decades of experience working in the industry, and this is quite apparent in the quality of products they have produced.

With their unmatched, innovative products, BudPop is sure to rise to the top and become the best brand in the THC industry.

Like Exhale, this brand also focuses on providing users with viable alternatives to traditional medicine to cure a host of ailments. In other words, BudPop provides users with natural solutions to alleviate their discomfort.

Currently, BudPop offers delta-8 gummies, flowers, and vape cartridges.

Main Features

BudPop offers users delta-8 products that may provide them relief from pain, improve their appetite, and relieve their stress. Their gummies and cartridges, in particular, are known to have shown great results among users.

While there is not much customer feedback yet, the reviews so far have been overwhelmingly positive, which only goes to show the potential this brand has.

Research

Since the effects of delta-8 THC, and how to harness them via delta-8 products, had already been researched when BudPop came onto the scene, all they had to do was improve upon the formulas of the best products in the industry. And, that is exactly what they have done — quite successfully we might add.

In other words, this brand has focused more of its efforts on research rather than development. Moreover, all of their products are tested by third-party labs, and the test results are published online for users to easily access. This ensures the safety, potency, and quality of the product.

Returns and Shipping

Customers have the option of returning purchases within 14 days of receiving their orders. However, only unopened orders in the same condition as they were received are eligible for returns.

You will also need to ensure the tags are still attached to the product and that you have the payment receipt ready when you make a refund request.

All orders placed with BudPop are processed within two days (not including holidays and weekends). To know what shipping fees you will be charged on your order, you will need to view the checkout page while making a purchase. However, orders priced over $50 are eligible for free domestic shipping.

Customer Support Services

You can get in touch with customer support agents from the brand by filling out an online form on the company’s official website. They will get in touch with you fairly quickly and answer your queries satisfactorily.

Pros

Quick shipping times

Third-party lab tested

Unique flavors

30-day money-back guarantee

Organic, vegan-friendly products

Cons

Only available on the official website

#3. Delta EFFEX: Best Value

Being one of the most highly reputed brands in the THC industry, Delta EFFEX is known to produce delta-8 products using only the finest natural ingredients. One of the best features of this brand is that it only uses organic hemp sourced from farms across the U.S. in its products.

Using local farms allows the brand to control the quality of the raw materials that go into producing the delta-8 products. The importance of using quality hemp to create delta-8 products cannot be overstated here, and experienced users will agree with this.

Delta EFFEX’s product line consists of delta-8 gummies, tinctures, hemp flowers, pods, cartridges, and disposables.

Main Features

While this brand has many impressive offerings, their highest selling product is their gummies, which are especially popular among new delta-8 users. In addition, the products offered by this brand are priced quite reasonably as compared to others in the industry, despite not compromising on the quality.

If you are looking to work as a third-party seller in the delta-8 industry, you would be pleased to note that the Delta EFFEX official website offers great discounts on wholesale orders as well.

Moreover, you will not have to worry about this brand’s products being federally legal either, as they contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. Additionally, all of these products are made using ingredients that are safe for consumption. However, it would not hurt if the brand offered users more information on its extraction processes.

Research

Research on delta-8 formulas conducted by the brand has led to them producing some truly effective delta-8 products over the past few years.

The brand’s focus on providing users with new and innovative delta-8 products has constantly allowed them to stay a step ahead of its most fierce competitors — even those that charge more for their products and services.

Additionally, those users who are hesitant to use THC for fear of encountering contaminated products can rest assured this is not the case with Delta EFFEX. We say this because this brand uses the services of third-party labs to have its products tested for potency and purity.

You can access the lab reports of these tests online, where the exact quantities of each ingredient contained in the products are available.

All of the latest developments in delta-8 research conducted by the brand are available for your perusal on its blog as well.

Returns and Shipping

You will find the shipping and returns policies of Delta EFFEX are what is expected from a brand of its reputation. Shipping times for domestic orders take anywhere from three to seven days.

Moreover, Delta EFFEX will process returns or refunds only on products that are not in good condition or delivered wrongly. You will need to contact the brand within 14 days of accepting delivery if you wish to initiate a refund request.

Customer Support Services

If you have been using delta-8 products for a while now, you will know Delta EFFEX is one of the few brands in the industry that are renowned for providing users with excellent customer support services. Considering most new users often have various queries related to delta-8, we would say this feature is quite significant for the brand.

Pros

Excellent customer support services

U.S.-sourced hemp used

Third-party lab tested, with reports available online

Discounts offered on wholesale and first-time purchases

Cons

No money-back guarantee

Does not offer free shipping

#4. Diamond CBD: Best Variety

Diamond CBD is popular to the point that it almost needs no introduction. The quality offered by this delta-8 THC brand, both in terms of its products and in terms of after-sales services, is top-notch. This brand has enlisted the services of healthcare professionals, researchers, and more to provide users with some truly unique CBD and delta-8 products.

The various benefits offered by delta-8 products are elaborated on by the brand on its official website, and we would recommend you take a look at these if you are a hesitant buyer.

Like Delta EFFEX, Diamond CBD aims to offer users more reasonably priced solutions that are not lacking in quality or effectiveness. The extraction processes followed by the brand are quite impressive as well, as it uses only the latest that technology has to offer.

Diamond CBD offers delta-8 vape pens, lollipops, cartridges, gummies, and oils.

Main Features

While Diamond CBD may not have the kind of experience that other bigger names in the CBD industry do, its popularity certainly speaks volumes for the quality of its offerings — among both new and experienced THC users alike. While all of its products seemed to have appealed to users in the time since its inception, its best-selling and most trusted product is currently the vape cartridges.

Most of those who have used Diamond CBD products claim these have helped them soothe anxiety and other conditions, even though the brand does not specifically endorse these features. In addition, Diamond CBD is one of the only brands in the industry that relies purely on sustainable techniques of delta-8 extraction.

In doing so, this brand has given itself a definitive edge in the THC market and cemented its trustworthiness among users. This brand is especially popular among those who have been using delta-8 for a while now, since it offers products in various degrees of potency. In other words, Diamond CBD mainly caters to those who know their way around THC and CBD products.

However, if you are a beginner looking to experience delta-8 for the first time, Diamond CBD may not be the ideal brand to start with. Its products are known to have strong psychoactive effects, which may not sit well with inexperienced users or those that do not enjoy this aspect of CBD usage.

Research

Diamond CBD is one of those brands that does not necessarily put its focus on research. Instead, this brand focuses on making CBD and THC products available to users in the form of both wholesale and retail orders.

The wholesale orders are supplied to various retailers across the country while the retail orders are only fulfilled through the brand’s official website.

One of the best features of this brand is that it only uses the most sustainable extraction and manufacturing techniques to come up with quality products. Therefore, those users who prefer environmentally conscious brands will appreciate these efforts on the brand’s behalf.

Not only this, but the brand also keeps a firm hand on its processes, thereby ensuring only the best techniques and ingredients are used during each stage of the production process.

While various brands regulate their manufacturing processes as Diamond CBD does, not all of them exercise control over their distribution network. In doing so, this brand can ensure only good-quality products reach customers.

Returns and Shipping

Concerning shipping, you would not be far off the mark if you said Diamond CBD is one of the best brands in the industry. Orders across the country are shipped within five working days, while most other brands do the same in seven. Orders worth over $100 come with free, two-day shipping.

If you are unhappy with your purchase and the package you received is not opened or tampered with in any way, you can contact the company within 30 days of placing the order to receive a refund.

Customer Support Services

Diamond CBD offers users promotions and discounts that could help improve customer relations, especially among loyal users. The brand also has loyalty rewards programs in place. So, generally speaking, customers are quite happy with the customer support services offered by the brand.

Pros

Wide variety of products

Multiple potency options offered

Free two-day shipping on orders over $100

30-day return policy

Discounts offered

Cons

Not ideal for beginners

#5. 3Chi: Most Popular

3Chi is undoubtedly one of the most unique and innovative brands in the THC industry, having been created by a biochemist with a wealth of experience in dealing with hemp.

The formulas offered by this brand are quite consistent with those provided by the best brands in the industry, sometimes even better. Those who use 3Chi products regularly — particularly the delta-8 products — claim to have found relief from anxiety, stress, and other conditions.

They offer delta-8 edibles, oils, tinctures, vapes, and concentrates in their product line.

Main Features

3Chi mainly uses its resources to harness the benefits of CBD to create solutions that help users overcome various ailments that are usually cured using traditional medicine. This brand could be considered a pioneer in the delta-8 industry and has only grown in popularity since it first started producing delta-8 products three years ago.

Most loyal customers of this brand would tell you its best feature is the innovation that goes into producing some of the best CBD and delta-8 products in the market. The only major drawback of using 3Chi products is that they are quite expensive.

The most highly-rated products sold by the brand are its delta-8 cookies and gummies. While gummies are quite common among delta-8 brands, other edibles like cookies are still finding their footing; so, this is a great advantage for the brand.

Research

In terms of research, you can rest assured that years of effort have gone into making 3Chi products. All of the delta-8 products the brand has created have managed to be unique and effective while only containing the legal amount of delta-9 THC, which is less than 0.3%.

All of the brand’s research on CBD, delta-8 THC, and delta-9 THC is available on its website and blog, providing access to all customers, both existing and potential.

The brand also offers new users sound advice on how they can begin their THC consumption journey safely and healthily.

Returns and Shipping

3Chi sells its products through various third-party sellers across the country; therefore, it only offers users the option of returning products that were purchased from its official website.

If you have done so, you can contact the company within ten days of receiving your product to initiate a refund request.

As for shipping, you can expect to receive your order within four business days of placing it.

Customer Support Services

This brand’s customer support services are noteworthy since their agents are known to be friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with users. As mentioned above, 3Chi deals with both retail and wholesale orders, and they manage to offer great customer services for both.

Pros

Pioneer in the industry

Third-party lab tested

Uses U.S.-grown hemp

Free shipping on orders over $99

Great customer service agents

Cons

Expensive compared to other brands

Types of Delta-8 Products

We have mentioned various delta-8 products throughout this article. If you are new to the world of THC, you may not know how all of these products work. Therefore, in this section, we will cover the most common types of delta-8 products available today.

Delta-8 Gummies

Gummies are easily one of the most popular delta-8 products available today. You will find CBD gummies, delta-9 gummies, and various other types of gummies in the THC market, however delta-8 gummies, specifically, are quickly growing in popularity.

These gummies are packed with flavor but still retain some of the authentic THC essences, which is what makes them ideal for both new and experienced delta-8 users alike.

Delta-8 Tinctures

The benefits of using delta-8 tinctures are manifold, and they are renowned for their properties that help users stay healthy. Being natural, these tinctures have a definitive edge over other artificial health supplements currently available.

These tinctures are also affordable and simple to use, which makes them popular among hesitant delta-8 users. However, you will need to take into account the potency of tinctures, as different doses can affect users in various ways.

Delta-8 Distillates

Delta-8 distillates are either smoked or inhaled via vaping devices. Sometimes, they are even present in gummies and other delta-8 products. Distillates are the cheapest of all delta-8 products, but they are by no means ineffective.

FAQs: Delta-8 THC

In this section, we will take you through some FAQs regarding delta-8 usage and how this cannabinoid impacts different users.

Q1. Does Delta-8 Make You Feel High?

While this depends on the potency of the delta-8 product you are using, it is certainly possible that you can get high on delta-8 products.

However, with time, you may find that constantly using delta-8 diminishes its effect of making users feel high, leaving you with only the benefits of using delta-8.

Most people use delta-8 to alleviate symptoms of anxiety and other conditions, while others use it for purely recreational purposes.

Q2. Is Delta-8 Legal in the U.S.?

Delta-8 production achieved legal status in the U.S. with the Farm Bill three years ago. However, the content of delta-9 THC in delta-8 products must be less than the specified limit of 0.3%.

Also, the sale of delta-8 is not yet legal in all states across the U.S. So, if you are not sure whether it is legal in your state, it is always better to check online on government websites before you purchase any delta-8 products.

If you are caught using delta-8 in any of these states, you could run into legal trouble. Therefore, it is important to do your research before purchasing.

Q3. What Are Some Ways to Consume Delta-8?

We have discussed in previous sections the different types of delta-8 THC products currently available. These include delta-8 THC gummies, tinctures, vape cartridges, and more.

Depending on your experience with using THC and what your budget is like, you could opt to try these products from reputed brands in the industry.

So, make sure you read up on the potency of these products and the additives used in them before you start using them to avoid experiencing any adverse reactions.

Q4. What Are the Advantages of Using Delta-8?

While there is still potential for research to be conducted on the effects and benefits of using delta-8, these are the main advantages:

May reduce inflammation

May make users feel happier

May increase productivity

May improve appetite over time

May improve sleep quality

May help users relax

The benefits outlined above are in line with the latest findings in delta-8 research and documented user reviews.

Conclusion: Which Is the Best Delta-8 Brand in the Market?

Overall, there is no shortage of delta-8 products in the market, and many of them are produced by reputed brands with significant experience in the CBD industry to back them up. However, since delta-8 was legalized fairly recently, there are some brands out there that produce low-quality products.

The brands we have covered in this article are those that are reliable and transparent in their dealings and follow all of the relevant rules and regulations related to delta-8 production. However, we recommend trying Exhale Wellness and BudPop, as they both produce products that are potent, organically-sourced, and offer a great high.

Since delta-8 is only growing in popularity, it is not difficult to see why new users are advised to educate themselves on the benefits and risks associated with delta-8 usage.

This is why we did the research for you, as you will find the information in this article is enough to help you decide which delta-8 brands you should place your trust in.