  What is Delta-8 THC? Where to Buy Delta-8 Products Online

Delta-8 is currently everywhere. You can find it in gas stations, CBD kiosks, vape stores, and more. So, what is all of the hype about?

And, does it get you high? Is it even legal? How can you take it? This article has what you need to know and will answer your questions.

Our first look will be at NCI, which states delta-8 is a THC analog. Its properties are neuroprotective, appetite-stimulating, and analgesic. However, it is not as potent as delta-9 THC, which is what gives the “high” feeling when you smoke regular cannabis or eat cannabis-infused edibles.

Delta-8 is naturally occurring but in very small amounts. This has led to companies, like Delta EFFEX and others, creating delta-8 THC on their own. The products these companies have created help people get high, but more comfortably than what is experienced with delta-9.

To be more specific, this means you will not get those paranoid feelings as you may get with regular cannabis. So, let us learn more about this cannabinoid.

Is Delta-8 THC Federally Legal?

The good news is, yes, it is federally legal due to the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill. However, some states, such as Utah, Rhode Island, Montana, Mississippi, Iowa, Idaho, Colorado, Arizona, Alaska, Delaware, and Arkansas, have outlawed it. Others have restricted it or are pending judgment on its legalities, like New York, Oklahoma, Alabama, Oregon, Michigan, and Illinois.

Companies that make delta-8 THC products and sell them will sometimes note the legality in your delta-8 shipment. This simply tells postal workers and law enforcement that although what they see looks like cannabis, it is federally legal per the 2018 Farm Bill.

It should be noted, however, that cannabis legality and delta-8 legality do not coincide. For instance, cannabis is legal in Colorado, but delta-8 is not.

In addition, some states have sub-rules. For example, Oregon says delta-8 made from hemp obtained from intrastate transfers is permitted, as long as it is compliant with Oregon’s Agriculture Rules and Laws.

However, to sell delta-8 in that state, you need a license from the Liquor Control Commission of Oregon.

As you can see, delta-8 is legal at the moment, depending on where you live. Before the introduction of the 2018 Farm Bill, all cannabis goods were not compliant with the law. But, since we do not have any laws that ban the sale of hemp-derived goods, delta-8 stays legal for now.

However, you should stay vigilant and up-to-date with the laws in your county and state regarding delta-8, as laws change without notice. So, be sure to check whether or not it is permitted for you to buy, possess, and consume delta-8 where you live. This way, you can enjoy yourself without the fear of encountering legal issues.

Is Delta-8 THC Safe?

We cannot give you a definitive yes or no answer to this question, as everyone reacts differently to various things. However, the answer is mostly yes, delta-8 THC is relatively safe. However, it is important to follow all dosing instructions per the packaging and to purchase from reputable sources.

Moreover, if you are new to delta-8, start small. Take half of the recommended dose to see how you feel.

If you use prescription drugs, speak with your doctor first to ensure they will not interact with delta-8.

Some people report feeling creative and focused when they use delta-8. So, make art, play video games, write, watch a movie, but never operate heavy machinery or drive while using delta-8.

You should also make sure the packaging of your delta-8 contains a warning to that effect. Although you might think it is common knowledge, it demonstrates a company’s commitment to the safety and care of their consumers.

Moreover, while you may be excited about not having a panic or anxiety attack as you may have experienced with regular cannabis, it could still happen with delta-8. So, make sure you go slow and wait for it to take effect. Edibles, for instance, take a while to produce effects, so be patient.

Another thing to consider is buying smart and watching out for fraudulent companies. So, you should be cautious when buying your delta-8. Some companies purely value profit from this popular product, while others regularly test their goods for purity and potency and value their customers.

Here are three things you can do when buying delta-8:

Look on the packaging or website for an email or phone number. This shows the brand wants to answer questions and comments from customers.

Look for reviews online for the product and see others’ experiences.

Look for lab test results from a third-party lab that indicates the product is free of harmful additives or solvents and contains the amount of delta-8 listed on the packaging.

Does Delta-8 Get You High? How Does It Feel?

Experiences are different from person to person, according to our research. Simply skimming through search results of, “How does delta-8 make you feel,” shows it varies for each person, but the results are usually always positive.

Some users claimed delta-8 made them feel relaxed and tranquil, while others reported it gave them focus and creativity. Users also have stated it helped them fall asleep and enjoy productive, restful sleep.

You will likely experience more of a “body high” and have fewer effects on your mental state. Many people enjoy it for its pain relief and anxiety-relieving qualities. Plus, users report they were still able to think clearly.

So, as long as you follow the instructions for dosing, you will likely end up feeling relaxed and clear-headed.

Moreover, your appetite may also be stimulated. While it is not a very intense feeling of hunger, as is the case with delta-9 THC, you will still probably seek a snack of some sort.

Every delta-8 THC user will have a different story to tell regarding their experience with the product. You can access videos, forums, and customer testimonials about delta-8 and its effects, so check them out to learn more. However, remember, your experience is going to be your own.

The main thing to do is to ensure you are safe and comfortable with taking delta-8. If it is your first time, simply relax, have a snack or two nearby, and make sure you do not need to operate heavy machinery or drive. Overall, follow dosing instructions carefully, and enjoy the experience.

If you have any concerns about taking delta-8 for the first time, are on any medications, or have any significant health conditions, contact your healthcare professional to discuss the right plan of action for you.

Best Online Delta-8 Brands: Best Delta-8 THC Products

#1. Exhale Wellness: High-Quality and Editor’s Pick

When you demand the best in your delta-8 products, you need to look to Exhale Wellness for all of your cannabis needs. This brand provides such a smooth high that you will not know why you did not go there sooner.

Exhale Wellness is known for its CBD compounds, extensive lab testing, and home-grown flowers, which are used to extract the delta-8 THC distillate.

They are loved by hemp enthusiasts everywhere due to the care and time they put into making quality, safe delta-8 products. They also are timely in responding to customer queries and offer fair return policies, so you can buy with confidence.

When it comes to lab testing, Exhale Wellness takes it seriously. They employ third-party labs to test all of their delta-8 products so they can be sure it is potent and pure. In addition, they make sure what they are selling is perfect in terms of potency, so you will not feel uncomfortably high when using it.

Exhale Wellness has been featured on a number of famous platforms, such as Ministry of Hemp, LA Weekly, and Forbes, to name a few. Consumers stand by the efficacy of the cannabis products offered by Exhale Wellness, as they report they are helpful with issues such as anxiety. Others report feeling relief from inflammation and pain as well.

Our thoughts? We encourage you to place an order with Exhale Wellness if you want the best delta-8 products. This is because the brand offers some of the most helpful customer services, and the items are of the highest quality. They test everything, and they even encourage their customers to leave reviews to see what people are saying, which allows them to make improvements as necessary.

Our recommendations? For those of you that prefer smoking, you should try out their Sour Space Candy delta-8 THC-infused flower. It is a good strain for people new to delta-8 because it is a CBD-dominant cultivar. It features a strong flavor profile reminiscent of Sour Diesel but also includes some sour taste undertones. The buds are also quite inviting, as they may feature orange, purple, or green shades. Overall, it is an excellent strain for people needing relaxation or relief from mental or physical pain.

If you prefer edibles, you should try their gummies, which are colored with natural fruit juices instead of artificial colors. They recently introduced Gummy Cubes with fun flavors like Elderberry, Guava, Kiwi, Blueberry, and Strawberry for you to enjoy. Moreover, they are vegan-friendly, and you are sure to love the taste.

Aside from that, Exhale Wellness offers vapes, tinctures, concentrates, and pre-rolls. The bottom line? It is a great place to stock up. Check out their bundle deals if you have trouble deciding what to buy, as you will get a little of everything. Additionally, you can buy their products knowing you can take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied. However, it tastes so good that you will probably want to subscribe.

Click here to check out the official website of Exhale Wellness.

#2. BudPop: Most Potent

BudPop is a great choice if you have never heard of delta-8 before. They have a small selection of items, so it is easy to select what you want without getting overwhelmed.

This company was founded by a young group of hemp experts with a cumulative experience of 30 years in the industry. Their trademark is, “pop plants, not pills,” and we tend to agree.

So far, everybody loves this brand for their excellent service and great products. Their hemp is grown in Nevada, and their products are non-GMO. Then, the hemp flowers are dipped using the distillate, packaged, and sent to your door.

BudPop makes broad-spectrum hemp. This is CBD oil that is carefully refined, so more cannabinoids are included.

Next, you can review the lab tests. These lab tests ensure what you are getting is safe to consume and free of harmful additives or solvents left over from the manufacturing period. The results are not complicated to understand, so just read them and take comfort in what you are getting.

Moreover, the lab tests are updated constantly, so you can check them every time you buy. In fact, we encourage it.

BudPop users seem to love everything about this company. We combed over the reviews, and we found many customers were very happy with the products, services, and prices. In addition, you can return anything within 14 days of receiving it. You just need to make sure it is in the original package and not opened.

Most orders leave the warehouse in 48 hours or less after receiving the order, so rest assured you will get your products fast.

If you are not sure what to get, we recommend the Cookies strain of their delta-8 flower. This Indica-dominant strain is designed to help you relax, so only take it if you are free for the afternoon or evening, as it will help you relax and sleep well. If you prefer edibles, the Strawberry Gelato gummies taste great and are vegan. They, too, will give you a pleasant and focused high.

Our bottom line? This is a company you have to know about. They are sure to take off as the popularity of delta-8 continues to skyrocket, so get in on the ground floor and see for yourself how cool it is.

Click here to check out the official website of BudPop.

#3. Delta EFFEX: Premium Brand

Delta EFFEX is another heavy hitter in the delta-8 marketplace. When you go to their website, you can immediately tell they are serious about what they do because the site is so well-designed. Pictures of people using the products are everywhere, and the site navigation is easy, with all options for shopping right at the top of the page.

The site is designed to make the buyer feel excited about buying a product and feel mindful about the education they provide. They have the “Learning Center” tab prominently displayed to educate people about delta-8 THC. There, buyers will find interesting and easy-to-read information about delta-8.

The products themselves are quite exciting as well. The vape pens come in a variety of flavors, including classic and new ones you are going to love. These are some of the most flavorful disposable carts we have seen on the market, so give them a try.

Next, the gummies are also worth checking out. If you always have trouble choosing between flavors, go with the Rainbow Pack. Inside that pack, you will find a variety of flavors to choose from, including the elusive Mystery Flavor. We still do not know what it is, but it tastes great.

The other flavors are Mango, Green Apple, Blue Razz, and Strawberry. They are great for sharing with friends, and because you only need half of a gummy, you can make the pack last if you are using it by yourself.

If you prefer to smoke your delta-8, check out their smokable flowers. Delta-8 flowers do not occur naturally, but these flowers are infused with them. The Sour Diesel is a fan favorite and, in our case, left us feeling creative and ready to work, all while simultaneously providing a chill and relaxed feeling.

Lastly, we will discuss their tinctures. These are lightly-flavored, pleasant tinctures, and our favorite was the Focus. It is spearmint-flavored and designed to make the user feel uplifted and euphoric. At 1,000mg potency, it is fairly strong, so make sure to follow dosing instructions carefully.

Click here to check out the official website of Delta EFFEX.

#4. Diamond CBD: Best Variety

Diamond CBD has a product selection that is so comprehensive, you will want one of everything there.

The first thing you will see is the delta-8 THC gummies. These are sold in colorful packaging and, quite frankly, look delicious. Vapes are usually the most popular product when it comes to delta-8, but gummies are right up there, too.

Users have left positive reviews for these gummies en masse, and the flavor selection is the best. Our team’s favorite is the “Island Mix.”

Aside from the gummies, delta-8 lollipops are also available. The Mango tasted great and contained 25mg of delta-8 THC.

These gummies are potent and could make you feel relaxed and at ease. However, you will need to give them time to work, and, when they do, the effects can come on suddenly and fast.

The potency offered by Diamond CBD delta-8 gummies ranges from 500x to 4,000x, so pick the one that makes sense for you. Beginners will want to start at the bottom of the potency range and work their way up as they develop a tolerance.

If you are not a gummy fan, you can consider the delta-8 CBD oils. CBD is fantastic because it can help users relax, break away from stress, and generally feel good. Now, imagine how it would work when combined with delta-8.

As you might imagine, it is perfect for helping you relax.

The blend offers you 500mg of delta-8 and 500mg of full-spectrum CBD derived from hemp.

The best part is that all of the lab results are there to view as you shop. So, you can immediately see that the product is pure and potent. The oils are taken just as you would other tinctures — place the drops under your tongue, hold, and let it absorb into your system.

If you prefer vaping, you should check out the Chill Plus products from Diamond CBD. These are a great choice for vaping since the flavors taste so good. Some flavors are new to the scene, but they also offer traditional strain flavors to enjoy as well.

For instance, Sour Diesel is a flavor we all know and love. But, would you like to try something new? If you are feeling adventurous, check out the Green Crack or the Apple Fritter.

These carts are free of vitamin E and other additives as well. So, our advice is to check out Diamond CBD and try some of their products.

Click here to visit the official website of Diamond CBD.

#5. 3Chi: Best Value

What happens when a biochemist with over a decade of formulation experience gets in on the ground floor of the delta-8 craze? You get the brand 3Chi. Their focus is bringing buyers all of the cannabinoids they could want, especially delta-8 THC.

They have less of a focus on making the buyer excited about the product and more about selling it based on its benefits.

All of their hemp is sourced from the United States, and they have test results prominently displayed alongside the photos of the products themselves. From these results, you can see the delta-8 items are safe and potent.

The gummies are excellent and sold in unique flavors, such as Black Raspberry and Watermelon, and each one contains 25mg of delta-8. These gummies are also vegan and great for relaxing.

3Chi also offers a wide selection of vape carts. Classic faves are available, such as Pineapple Express, but you can also try something new, such as Berry White.

The flavors were great and made us feel relaxed. However, you would be better off getting a few of these vapes, as they taste great and go quick.

The quality of the vape carts is excellent, too, as they have zero cutting agents in them. However, you do want to go over three seconds per puff, as they are highly concentrated and can be harsh on the throat. Make sure to read the instructions carefully and take it slow.

If tinctures are more your thing, 3Chi offers these as well. If you are shopping for delta-8 due to sleep reasons, you should check out the Comfortably Numb brand, as this was specifically created to help people with sleep trouble.

Reviews indicate that users slept deeply and woke up feeling refreshed, with no foggy or groggy feelings involved. So, you can thank the delta-8 THC, the terpenes, and the CBC/CBN for that.

Lastly, do yourself a favor and check out their edible selection, where they have cereal bars, brownies, and cookies for sale. These are a sweet, delicious, and fun way to reward yourself.

Click here to check out the official website of 3Chi.

Delta-8’s Chemistry

When the term “delta” is used in the study of chemistry, it refers to the bond existing in a compound’s molecular structure.

Delta compounds possess a higher amount of electrons, and as a result, they interact with our bodies differently than cannabinoids having a single bond. The only difference between delta-9 THC and delta-8 THC is the location of the double-bond on the carbon atom chain.

For delta-8 THC, the double bond is located on the eighth carbon chain, and for delta-9 THC, it is on the ninth carbon chain. So, although it seems like a small difference, it is the reason we experience such different physical and mental effects in our uses of these cannabinoids.

And, because delta-8 has recently hit the shelves in the past year or so, we are all inclined to believe we are taking part in a cool new invention or discovery. However, this is not true, as delta-8 was discovered by Dr. Raphael Mechoulam in 1965.

Since its discovery, scientists have been seeing what this great cannabinoid can do. In 1995, pediatric cancer patients described feeling relief after using delta-8 following chemotherapy treatments. It is true that their nausea did not bother them as much, thanks to delta-8.

But, how could the chemistry of delta-8 affect you? You will experience a high similar to delta-9 THC, but with more benefits in the sense that you can do more.

Also, you will still be able to think relatively clearly. You may feel focused, creative, and relaxed, as opposed to the paranoid or anxious feeling you get with delta-9 THC. It is good for people who enjoy THC but need to stay focused on their day-to-day tasks.

With that being said, delta-8 should be used with care, as you should follow dosing instructions carefully. So, talk to your doctor first to make sure you are recommended to use it along with any other medications you might be taking.

And, if you are a first-time user, make sure you use it when it is safe to do so. For example, use it when you do not need to drive anywhere, work, or perform any other task that requires high cognition, such as supervising children or animals.

How Do They Make Delta-8?

Delta-8 occurs naturally but in such small amounts that extracting it would be expensive and, subsequently, make it too pricey for most of us. So, it has to be converted via a chemical reaction.

This reaction is called isomerization. CBD is converted to THC by dissolving a gram of it in 10ml .005 molar H2s04 in something called glacial acetic acid.

Then, the solution stands at room temperature.

Three hours later, CBD is converted into 2% delta-8 and 52% delta-9 THC. It then sits for three days total and converts to 10% delta-8 ISO, 15% delta-9 THC, and 54% delta-8.

Acids, reagents, and solvents are used to make delta-8 THC. Therefore, only experienced lab techs with training, equipment, and extensive safety knowledge should be manufacturing this.

What Does the Future Hold?

As of right now, delta-8 remains legal in most states. However, it stands as restricted or banned in 15 states; so, staying current on your state’s rules surrounding the cannabinoid is critical.

New York became the most recent state to partake in the ban, although it seems the manufacturing is prohibited, not the selling.

Other bans currently being considered are taking place in Oregon, Oklahoma, Illinois, Michigan, and Alabama.

In sum, the future of delta-8 remains unclear at best. So, it is best to stock up while you can.

Conclusion: Which Is the Best Delta-8 Brand?

We hope this article has helped you understand delta-8 a bit clearer. Whether your goal is relaxation or anxiety/pain relief, delta-8 could be a solution that is legal and enjoyable.

However, be sure to follow all dosing instructions and get an opinion from your physician first to ensure your safety. Most of all, enjoy your delta-8 experience!