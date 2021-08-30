‘MonsterVerse’ Architect Max Borenstein is ‘Excited’ for Franchise’s Future

Legendary’s kaiju mash-up Godzilla vs. Kong emerged as an unlikely smash hit earlier this year, but the future of the MosnterVerse franchise is far from certain. A sequel with director Adam Wingard is reportedly in the works, but it’s unclear which characters Legendary will be able to use. What is clear, though, is that with more than $1.9 billon at the worldwide box office across four films, the MonsterVerse franchise is a valuable piece of Hollywood IP.

Observer recently spoke with screenwriter and producer Max Borenstein to discuss his upcoming 9/11 drama Worth, starring Michael Keaton and hitting Netflix Friday, September 3rd. During our conversation (stay tuned for the full Q&A this week), we asked Borenstein, who has penned the screenplays for Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), if he’s involved in any potential follow-ups.

“Well, I can’t really speak to it,” he told Observer. “I don’t have any involvement at the moment. I certainly … They make amazing decisions over at Legendary, so I will be excited to see what the next installment is. If that phone rings, I’ll be eager to answer.”

In the age of fervent franchise fandom and stringent studio secrecy, we can understand a creative playing coy about future plans. Hell hath no fury like a multi-billion dollar conglomerate scorned. So hypothetically, if Borenstein were to return to the franchise, is there any new ground he’d like to cover in a future film?

“I think everything they’ve been digging into recently, with characterizing the creatures as characters in their own right, has been really gratifying to see,” he said. “And so, I don’t know where exactly they’ll be going with it in the future, but I’ll be excited to see more of that.”

In THR‘s April report, a potential Son of Kong film was mentioned as a possible continuation as well as further exploration of GvK‘s Hollow Earth setting. Given Borenstein’s consistent involvement in the franchise, it would be a surprise if he weren’t brought back in some capacity moving forward.