Home Set: End of Summer Essentials

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From Tata Harper’s new sensitive skin serum and the creamiest concealer to the best nighttime face routine addition and soothing spray sunscreen, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Tata Harper Superkind Bio-Barrier Serum

Tata Harper’s new Superkind line has been an absolute savior for my incredibly sensitive skin. The green beauty brand recently introduced this serum into the five-piece collection, and it does not disappoint. It’s vegan and hypoallergenic, and helps smooth, brighten and tighten without irritating stressed-out, reactive skin. $130, Tata Harper.

Bask SPF 30 Sunscreen

Make the most of these last weeks of summer with plenty of time in the sun, but remember to slather on the sunblock. This non-aerosol SPF 30 spray is so easy to reapply, and doesn’t leave an oily sheen on your skin. $28, Bask.

The Feelist Total Package Youth Protecting Concentrate

Fans of The Feelist’s cult-favorite facial oil will definitely want to try the brand’s new concentrate serum, which is composed of plenty of botanical ingredients including hyaluronic acid, blue tansy oil and ceramides to soothe, calm and hydrate skin, while also providing protection from blue light rays and free radicals. $68, The Feelist.

818 Tequila Anejo

There’s been a true frenzy around Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, but it just might be worth the hype. Tequila enthusiasts should try the anejo, which is the most full-bodied of the current three offerings. $65, ReserveBar.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer

Anastasia Beverly Hills just launched their first-ever concealer, and it’s so good. This is definitely a higher-coverage formula, but it doesn’t feel heavy or cake, and it gets rid of those dark under-eye circles in mere seconds. $29, Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Isdin Melatonik

After a rough go of it when it came to skincare, my dermatologist recommend I incorporate this serum into my nighttime routine. I noticed a positive change so quickly; my complexion has been brighter, clearer and smoother. The formula includes melatonin for an extra-restful night’s sleep, as well as vitamin C. It also contains bakuchiol, which is an incredible natural alternative to retinol. $160, Isdin.

Raen Second Ashtray Sunglasses

Raen just debuted a limited edition selection of sunglasses, and this chic tortoiseshell pair is so perfect for soaking in the last rays of summer. $160, Raen.