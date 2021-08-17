Home Set: Late Summer Accoutrements

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From Tom Ford’s latest intoxicating fragrance and retro sunnies to an elegant paperweight and stylish workout set, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Tom Ford Ombre Leather Parfum

Tom Ford’s latest fragrance combines leather with violet and cedarwood, and it just might be our favorite new perfume for fall. $160, Tom Ford.

Envt Icon Pant

Loungewear doesn’t have to be boring nor dowdy, because sweatpants aren’t the only comfy option out there. These chic pants from Envt have an attention-grabbing waist cutout with adjustable straps, and the perfect subtle flare. $158, Envt.

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials

I’ve loved Real Techniques brushes ever since I first tried them out in college; the brand proves you don’t have to break the bank for quality beauty applicators. This set includes blush, crease, setting and face brushes, as well as a blending sponge. $11.99, Ulta.

Banbé Alessandra Sunglasses

I’ll admit it: I have a serious sunglasses addiction, and these adorable (and extremely well-priced) shades have fast become one of my favorite go-to pairs right now. The thick black frame is just retro enough, and the unique, slightly chunky silhouette is flattering for every face shape. $65, Banbé.

Nécessaire The Scalp Duo

You may have noticed Nécessaire comes up a lot around around here, and it’s because the brand is just that good. They *finally* launched haircare this month, and the shampoo and conditioner truly did not disappoint. I’ve been having some scalp issues as of late, but the shampoo was so soothing, while the conditioner moisturized without weighing down my hair. $40, Nécessaire.

Hanky Panky Decades Four-Pack

Hanky Panky is celebrating the 35th birthday of its signature thong, and in honor of the occasion, the brand released a limited-edition decades collection, including this four-piece set with colorful underwear in nostalgic prints. $108, Hanky Panky.

Alo Yoga Seamless Illusion Bralette and Leggings

Alo’s comfy workout sets are fashionable and functional, and the new seamless collection has the cutest bright prints, in the brand’s signature ultra-soft fabrics. We’re partial to this hot pink look, because who wouldn’t want to workout after putting this on? $58 to $98, Alo Yoga.

Diptyque Recycled Glass Paperweight

While you might most closely associate Diptyque with the brand’s signature candles, the French fragrance house also recently released a Mediterranean-inspired collection of l’objets, including this elegant glass paperweight, which is absolutely on my list of must-haves for the miniature table that’s currently serving as my home office. $50, Diptyque.