Home Set: August Shopping Obsessions

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a hydrating body serum and rosé-inspired sunnies to a bergamot underarm treatment and honey-infused conditioner, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Le Specs x G.H.Mumm Rosé Limited Edition Pack

G.H. Mumm partnered up with celeb-loved sunglasses brand Le Specs on the rosé-colored collab of your summer dreams, with a limited edition pair of chic pink-tinted frames. Wear them while sipping a sparkling glass of the Grand Cordon Rosé, for a peak summer moment. $115, G.H. Mumm.

Mutha Deodorant

Clean beauty brand Mutha recently launched its very first deodorant, because your pits deserve the best. Arrowroot power prevents odor-causing bacteria, while squalane and hyaluronic acid hydrate your underarms, so you can keep BO at bay while nourishing your skin. It also smells incredible, thanks to a summery scent of bergamot and mint. $28, Mutha.

Pudus Creekside Slide Slippers

While I know that slippers might be best associated with the colder months, I’m a strong believer that they’re seasonless, because who wants to risk accidentally sliding around on slippery floors? Plus, these adorable little grey slippers are cute, comfy and protect your feet from any dust or dirt. $35, Pudus.

Wknd Nation Boardroom Shorts

I’ve been living in these oh-so-soft black-and-white shorts, which are like the chic summer version of very elevated sweatpants. Yes, I love my denim cut-offs, but sometimes you just want more of a lounging moment, without looking sloppy. $68, Wknd Nation.

Nécessaire The Body Serum

It’s important to treat your body with the same care that you do your face, so why not add a body serum into your moisturizing routine? Nécessaire changed my whole outlook on body care, and they just released a new and improved version of their cult favorite body serum, with even more hyaluronic acid for a serious boost of hydration. It feels downright indulgent after a day spent in the sun. $45, Nécessaire.

Ba&sh Comy Combat Boots

I get that we’re in the midst of summer and it’s all about sandals right now, but I’ve always loved pairing an ultra-feminine flirty frock with a pair of combat boots, for the ultimate French girl aesthetic. These adorable black boots from Ba&sh are sure to be a mainstay in your closet, from now through the fall and winter. $445, Memma.

Venn Probiotics Cica Complex Biome Booster

Even those of us that are constantly slathering on copious amounts of sunscreen can still experience serious skin discomfort from the sheer amount of time we’re spending under the hot sun in the summer…and also, sometimes you just forget to reapply, and we get that! Use Venn’s microbiome-friendly serum to soothe and calm down irritated skin. $165, Venn.

Gisou Leave-in Conditioner

Use this conditioning spray when you want to give your tresses a serious hydration boost. The honey-infused leave-in conditioner is also great for smoothing, detangling and protecting hair, which is especially appreciated during this rather hot time of year, to avoid totally frying your hair. $34, Gisou.

The Laundress No. 723 Candle

I consider myself rather well-versed in the world of candles scents, and I am already living for the Laundress’ latest damask rose fragrance, with notes of geranium, jasmine and lily that are offset my warm amber, which is so lovely for summer. $32, The Laundress.