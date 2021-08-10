Jet Set: Summertime Travel Essentials

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a useful nylon backpack and organic three-piece skincare set to the most comfortable romper and a stylish swimsuit, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.

Vapour Beauty Lux Conditioning Tint

I cannot stress enough how much I love a good multi-use make-up stick. This version from Vapour Beauty is technically a tinted lip conditioner, but it also happens to function quite well as a creamy blush or even an eye tint, for that ever-elusive sunkissed glow. It’s super compact, so it’s so easy to just throw into your toiletry bag. $22, Vapour Beauty.

Monos Metro Backpack

It’s time to forget all your preconceived notions about backpacks, and consider that maybe, just maybe, they very well could be the best way to tote around all your personal belongings while on the go. Seriously, think about how heavy those one-shoulder carryalls can be while you’re running through the airport, desperately trying to make your flight, or how cumbersome your usual tote is while trying to navigate the streets while touring a new city. So, perhaps it’s time to check out a backpack, like this water -resistant nylon version from Monos, which has a big main compartment that fully opens so it lies totally flat, as well as plenty of pockets for optimal organization. It also has a separate laptop section, plus a trolley sleeve to slide onto your suitcase. $195, Monos.

YSL Beauty Touche Éclat High-Cover Radiant Concealer

YSL’s Touche Éclat has long been one of my absolute favorite products, thanks to its dual conceal and brighten ability that helps cover up my ever-present dark under-eyes, while also giving a nice, non-glittery glow. The new high-cover version gives a bit more coverage (apt name, I know) for those days when you need more of a pick-me-up, like the morning after a red-eye. $38, YSL Beauty.

Frank and Oak Reversible Classic Swimsuit

I’m picky when it comes to one-pieces, because in my humble opinion, they can actually be incredibly unflattering if you don’t find the right fit. This square-necked maillot is so chic, and it’s also sustainably-made. Plus, the color is perfect for transitional weather, because yes, beach trips still happen in the fall! $89.99, Frank and Oak.

Mott and Bow Marcy V-Neck Long-Sleeved Shirt

A long-sleeved tee is a travel wardrobe essential, and this v-neck top from Mott and Bow is über soft and fits so nicely. $40, Mott and Bow.

Symbiome The Journey Jetsetter Edit

Just because you’re traveling, doesn’t mean you have an excuse to neglect your skin. A TSA-approved skincare routine is key, like this three-piece set from organic, sustainable beauty brand Symbiome, which includes a cleanser, moisturizer and a face oil. $85, Symbiome.

For Days Relaxing Romper

Onesies are extremely comfortable plane attire and I shall not be convinced otherwise! This cream-colored romper is made of 100 percent cotton, so it’s super breathable for the array of temperature conditions you may encounter while you’re en route to your destination. $64, For Days.

SkinBetter SunBetter Sheer SPF 56 Sunscreen Compact

If you’re one of those people constantly complaining about how to reapply sunscreen over a full face of makeup, then this SPF 56 is for you. It’s a solid, almost creme stick-like formula, so you don’t need to fret about it breaking in your purse, and not only will it protect your skin, but it also works as a great primer, with a super sheer finish. $65, SkinBetter.