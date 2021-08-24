Jet Set: Whimsical Additions to Your Travel Wardrobe

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a ceramic mug and Andy Warhol-inspired backpack to an expandable suitcase and whimsical packing cubes, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.

Charlotte Tilbury Supernudes Face Palette in Nudegasm

If you want a bronzy glow no matter where you’re traveling, just make sure to bring Charlotte Tilbury’s new Supernudes set, which has you covered with four shades for your cheeks, eyes and lips, for the ultimate luminescent look in a very compact little palette. $75, Charlotte Tilbury.

Herschel Supply Company x Andy Warhol Backpack

Herschel Supply Co. partnered up with the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts on a brand-new collection filled with vibrant, pop art-inspired prints that pay homage to the iconic artist. This backpack is designed with a laptop sleeve, zippered compartments, water bottle pocket and mesh spaces, to keep you organized while on the go. $79.99, Herschel Supply Co.

Queen’s Gaming Collective Sweatshirt

A comfy sweatshirt is a key component of any travel wardrobe, and this adorable tie-dye version is so cozy. $78, Queen’s Gaming Collective.

Single Stitch Bralette

I could write a novella on the importance of wearing a comfortable bra while traveling, but instead, I’ll just let you all know about this little unlined bralette from Single Stitch, which has become my go-to whenever I’ve needed to travel this summer, whether it’s on a short or lengthy jaunt. $40, Single Stitch.

Away Bigger Carry-On Flex

Away is one of the few ultra-trendy travel brands that is actually worth the hype. The new flex hardcase luggage is just so good; I recommend the Bigger Carry-On size, which is petite enough for shorter trips but also expands to give you more room when you want to throw in a few extra items. $275, Away.

Rex Design Travel Mug

This pretty pastel-colored mug is a stylish and sustainable way to take your coffee on the road, and don’t worry, there’s a travel lid to prevent spillage. $50, Rex Design.

Calpak Packing Cubes 5-Piece Set

Packing cubes just might be the best travel hack ever; they keep you super organized and truly make the entire packing process such a breeze. This cloud-print set adds a touch of whimsy to your packing routine, and they also happen to be water-resistant and super durable. $62, Calpak.

The Fold Florence

Masks are staying with us for the foreseeable future, so why not invest in a luxe silk face covering for your next trip? The Fold’s silk masks are super breathable since they’re lined in 100 percent cotton, and not not only are they very chic and stylish, but they also support a good cause, as the brand donates $26 from every set sold to Smart Works. $55, The Fold.