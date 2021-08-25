Matt Damon Drops Price of Pacific Palisades Mansion to $17.9 Million

The actor is moving his family to New York.

Matt Damon isn’t giving up on finding a buyer for his Pacific Palisades mansion. Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, listed the sprawling home for $21 million in January 2021, but they haven’t managed to part with the place just yet. It seems they’re hoping a discount will make the house more enticing to potential buyers, as they’ve lowering the asking price by over $3 million, down to $17.9 million.

It’s still a substantial sum, of course, and even at the newly marked down listing price, the actor, producer and writer would still make a decent profit from the $15 million he paid for the 0.68-acre property back in 2012.

Damon and Barroso haven’t received any offers on the estate over the past seven months, according to the New York Post, but maybe the freshly discounted asking price will garner some interest.

The contemporary seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom home was designed by Grant Kirkpatrick of KAA Design, with lots of warm woods and natural stone accents throughout, per the listing held by The Agency broker Eric Haskell.

The expansive 13,508-square-foot residence has an open floor plan, and features a central atrium with 35-foot vaulted mahogany ceilings. The great room is composed of a living room with a large stone fireplace and a dining enclave with a wall of glass.

The kitchen is equipped with dark wood cabinetry, marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island, and is open to a cozy family room.

The owner’s suite contains two separate dressing rooms, as well as a bathroom with a built-in tub, separate glass-enclosed shower and double vanities. The bedroom also has access to a private balcony.

Elsewhere in the home, there’s a game room and an office, in addition to a screening room and a full gym. Downstairs, there’s a wine cellar and tasting room, for the true vino connoisseur.

There are numerous outdoor lounging and entertaining spaces, including a covered lanai for an al fresco dining moment. The sleek pool and spa are surrounded by a wood deck, and there’s also a separate children’s play area and a koi pond.

Damon and Barroso already know where they’re heading next; they decided to sell this Pacific Palisades home because they’re not planning on spending quite as much time on the West Coast. The couple, who has four children, are moving to New York, where they paid a reported $16.75 million for a sprawling penthouse in Brooklyn Heights in 2018.