Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley Already Sold Their Pacific Palisades Mansion for $25 Million

It’s been less than two years since Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley paid $23.23 million for a palatial Pacific Palisades home, but the longtime couple has already decided to part ways with the estate. The Academy Award-nominated actress and her Emmy Award-winning producer husband listed the Mediterranean-style mansion for sale just last month, and now they’ve sold the house for their exact asking price of $25 million.

The seven-bedroom, 10.5-bathroom residence was brand-new when Pfeiffer and Kelley bought it, per the Los Angeles Times, and it doesn’t look like the couple completed any work or renovations during their rather brief ownership.

A vaulted entry leads into the 10,329-square-foot California home. The airy great room features wood-beamed ceilings and a wall of windows, as well as a stone accent wall and a fireplace.

The kitchen is equipped with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, breakfast bar seating and two islands, and is open to a cozy family room. There’s also a formal dining room, as well as a study with a carved stone fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

The owner’s suite is situated on the second floor, and is outfitted with French doors and a fireplace, plus two bathrooms, per the listing held by Compass broker Cindy Ambuehl.

Most of the entertaining spaces on the main level have direct access to the backyard via French doors; there’s plenty of al fresco dining space and outdoor seating, in addition to an infinity-edge pool.

The basement is fully finished, with a large temperature-controlled wine cellar, a screening room, and two guest suites.

Pfeiffer and Kelley have owned quite at least three homes Pacific Palisades over the years, and they’re still trying to offload a four-bedroom property they purchased for $7.7 million back in 2018. Alas, it seems they haven’t had the best luck with that particular residence, as it’s currently listed for $7.3 million, which would mean a significant $400,000 loss for the couple.