Netflix Unveils Fall Film Release Dates for More Than 40 Upcoming Originals

Netflix's latest seasonal release calendar has arrived, including films you might want to catch in theaters before they land on the platform.

Netflix’s Army of Thieves. Stanislav Honzik/Netflix

In the endless battle for content and eyeballs, Netflix loves itself some original movies. The voluminous streamer announced in January that it planned to release a minimum of 70 new feature films in 2021 alone. That’s more than one per week for you cinephiles out there. Ever the over-performer, however, Netflix has already dropped 85 original films this year with more on the way.

The streamer has announced release dates for its entire Fall film slate, which includes Michael Keaton’s 9/11 drama Worth, a prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Dwayne Johnson’s original action blockbuster Red Notice (co-starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot), Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut tick, tick…BOOM!, Halle Berry’s feature directorial debut Bruised, and Adam McKay’s star-studded dramedy Don’t Look Up. Proud couch potatoes now have a tidal wave of content to keep up.

Here’s the upcoming schedule:

September

  • Afterlife of the Party (9/2)
  • Worth (9/3)
  • Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (9/9)
  • Kate (In select theaters and on Netflix 9/10)
  • Nightbooks (9/15)
  • Schumacher (9/15)
  • Intrusion (9/22)
  • The Starling (In select theaters 9/17, on Netflix 9/24)
  • My Little Pony: A New Generation (9/24)
  • Sounds Like Love (9/29)
  • No One Gets Out Alive (9/29)

October

  • The Guilty (In select theaters 9/24, on Netflix 10/1)
  • Diana: The Musical (10/1)
  • There’s Someone Inside Your House (10/6)
  • Found (10/20)
  • Night Teeth (10/20)
  • Stuck Together (10/20)
  • Army of Thieves (10/29)
  • Hypnotic (October)
  • Fever Dream (In select theaters and on Netflix this October(

November

  • The Harder They Fall (In select theaters 10/22, on Netflix 11/3)
  • Love Hard (11/5)
  • Passing (In select theaters 10/27, on Netflix 11/10)
  • Red Notice (11/12)
  • tick, tick…BOOM! (In select theaters 11/12, on Netflix 11/19)
  • Bruised (In select theaters 11/12, on Netflix 11/19)
  • Robin Robin (11/24)
  • 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (11/29)
  • 7 Prisoners (In select theaters and on Netflix this November)
  • A Boy Called Christmas (November)
  • A Castle For Christmas (November)
  • The Princess Switch 3 (November)

December

  • The Power of the Dog (In select theaters 11/17, on Netflix 12/1)
  • Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (12/3)
  • The Unforgivable (In select theaters 11/24, on Netflix 12/10)
  • The Hand of God (In select theaters 12/3, on Netflix 12/15)
  • Don’t Look Up (In select theaters 12/10, on Netflix 12/24)
  • The Lost Daughter (In select theaters 12/17, on Netflix 12/31)
  • Back to the Outback (December)
  • Mixtape (December)
  • Single All The Way (December)

The following films will be shown at The Paris theater in New York City:

  • Worth (8/27)
  • Kate (9/3)
  • The Starling (9/17)
  • The Guilty (9/24)
  • Fever Dream (October)
  • Found (10/13)
  • The Harder They Fall (10/20)
  • Passing (10/27)
  • tick…tick, BOOM! (11/10)
  • The Power of the Dog (11/17)
  • The Unforgiven (11/24)
  • The Hand of God (12/1)
  • Don’t Look Up (12/10)
  • The Lost Daughter (12/17)

*The Paris screening dates are subject to change.

