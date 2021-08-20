Noah Horowitz Is Sotheby’s New Worldwide Head of Gallery and Private Dealer Services

On Friday, Sotheby’s announced that Noah Horowitz, who’d served as Art Basel’s Director of the Americas and the steward of Art Basel Miami Beach since 2015, would be joining the auction house in a new position. The role, created specifically for Horowitz, cements him as Sotheby’s Worldwide Head of Gallery and Private Dealer Services; he will be reporting directly to Brooke Lampley, Sotheby’s Chairman and Worldwide Head of Sales for Global Fine Art. News originally broke in July that Horowitz would be stepping down from his Art Basel, but it was as yet unclear where exactly the director would next be headed.

“At Sotheby’s we have always been mindful of the importance of a healthy art market ecosystem in which auction houses, galleries, fairs, collectors and institutions all benefit from working together,” Lampley said in a statement. “With Noah’s arrival, we can serve the market at an even greater scale, by bringing together all the capabilities that Sotheby’s has to offer to foster creative and rewarding collaborations.”

Before heading up Art Basel Miami Beach, Horowitz spent four years serving as the Executive Director of The Armory Show in New York. While at the Armory, Horowitz produced several notable exhibitions and projects: the 2012 Theaster Gates performance work SEE, SIT, SUP, SIP, SING: Holding Court and Xu Zhen’s kinetic sculptures from 2014 are among them.

“I’m enormously excited to be joining Sotheby’s at this decisive moment for our industry and look forward to leveraging the unique combination of talent, expertise, resources and digital know-how at hand towards creating a successful new offering for today’s international gallery and private dealer community,” Horowitz added in a statement of his own.

Sotheby’s managed to pull over $5 billion in sales in 2020 despite the extreme slowdown of the pandemic, and the auction house has also launched a new virtual gallery and begun accepting cryptocurrency as payment as NFTs have taken the art world by storm.