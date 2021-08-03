The Outnet’s Clearance Sale Has Finally Arrived—Here’s What to Buy

I’ve never been able to resist a good sale, and there’s nothing quite like The Outnet’s annual summer sale. Every August, the e-tailer, which already offers designer items at seriously discounted prices, further marks down thousands of pieces, ranging from coats and shoes to cashmere and purses, for a true shopping extravaganza.

The Outnet’s clearance sale is officially live, and starting today, the site is listing over 6,000 (!) items at huge discounts, with some designer duds offered for up to 80 percent off. If you’ve been contemplating adding one more swimsuit to your wardrobe before summer comes to an end, but just haven’t been able to justify it, now’s your chance. For those of you already dreaming of leather jackets and black ankle boots, this is your time to get ahead, because sweater weather is just around the corner.

Over 50 luxury brands are included in the massive sale, so if you’d had your eye on pricey pieces from designers like Saint Laurent, Zimmermann, Onia, Victoria Beckham, The Row, Aquazzura and Givenchy, but you’ve just been waiting for a little extra discount for that final incentive, now’s your chance.

If you’re feeling seriously overwhelmed by the sheer number of stylish items that are now listed at grab-worthy discounts, don’t fret. We’ve done the hard work for you, and sifted through the thousands of marked-down designer items to find the best of the best, whether you’re on the hunt for a new bag, over-the-knee boots, classic denim or a silky floral skirt. Scroll through a slideshow above a peek at just a few of our favorite pieces from The Outnet’s clearance sale, before you head over to the site and start adding to your cart before they sell out.

By Far Annie Croc-Effect Leather Tote, $113, The Outnet.

Zimmermann Juno Bikini, $54, The Outnet.

Tabitha Simmons Slingback, $174, The Outnet.

Solid & Striped Anne Marie Swimsuit, $34, The Outnet.

Aquazzura Over the Knee Boots, $374, The Outnet.

Victoria Beckham Pleated Silk Midi Skirt, $318, The Outnet.

Mark Cross Grace Bag, $624, The Outnet.

Chloe Scalloped Blouse, $470, The Outnet.

The Row Claudia Dress, $564, The Outnet.

Brock Collection Ortensia Skirt, $328, The Outnet.

M Missoni Gathered Knit Crochet Dress, $369, The Outnet.

Nili Lotan Caden Leather Flair Pants, $324, The Outnet.

Khaite Leandra Satin Slip Midi Dress, $290, The Outnet.