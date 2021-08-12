Reformation’s Summer Sale Is Here, And It’s Already Too Good to Pass Up

Now's the time to stock up on celeb-approved favorites from the cool girl brand.

By
Reformation's summer sale has arrived, and it's *so* good. Scroll through for a peek at our favorite newly discounted pieces, including this Orangerie dress.
Yes, that's Emily in Paris—erm, Lily Collins—herself in the Orangerie dress.

Fauna Dress, $152.60, The Reformation.

Roland Top, $103.60, The Reformation.

Advertisement

Violaine Linen Dress, $124.60, The Reformation.

Rumi Dress, $89.60, The Reformation.

Joey Flat, $89.60, The Reformation.

Advertisement

Wave One-Piece, $68.60, The Reformation.

Ecostretch Legging, $61.60, The Reformation.

Gavin Dress, $152.60, The Reformation.

Advertisement

Landon Dress, $173.60, The Reformation.

Conrad Dress, $118.80, The Reformation.

Yeta Sweater Tank, $46.80, The Reformation.

Advertisement

Junebug Top, $102.40, The Reformation.

Jourdan Dress, $152.60, The Reformation.

Ecomove High Rise 7" Bike Short, $40.60, The Reformation.

Advertisement

Noreen Dress, $194.60, The Reformation.

Etta Collared Sweater, $89.60, The Reformation.

Slideshow | List
- / 18

If you’re starting to feel like you’ve worn every single item in your summer wardrobe about 17 times already this year, but simply cannot justify splurging on yet another midi dress or crop top at this point in the season, then you’re definitely going to want to hear a very exciting piece of fashion news from cult-favorite brand Reformation.

The sustainably-focused cool girl brand’s summer sale has arrived, and there’s never been a better time to stock up on floral frocks, feminine blouses and eco-friendly jeans. Starting today, a selection of Reformation dresses, jeans, swim, tops, sweaters and more are offered at up to 40 percent off. Reformation is even including shoes, activewear and loungewear in the big sale, which is a rarity for the Los Angeles-based brand.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Now’s your chance to grab Hailey Bieber’s floral frock…and at a discount.

Reformation, which counts Meghan Markle, Kaia Gerber, Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift among its many fans, is also offering plenty of its celeb-approved items in the 40 percent off sale, like the Rumi minidress that’s been worn by both Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, as well as the cap-sleeve Gavin midi frock loved by Hailey Bieber. And even if your summer didn’t include a yacht trip around the Mediterranean (at least, not yet), you can still pretend you’re frolicking around Capri like Jennifer Lopez in the Roarke linen dress she sported, which is now on sale for $107.

Lily Collins in the Fauna dress, which is now on sale for $152.60

If you’re still in the mood for more athleisure, consider the freshly discounted Hunter crop sweatshirt that Gabrielle Union recently wore, or if you want a new workout outfit, perhaps the Gwen Ecomove Sports Bra is more your speed.

Emily Ratajkowski is a fan of the Rumi dress.

For those that are already dreaming about fall, don’t fret—there are options for you, too, like the array of Ref Jeans (including the Cynthia High-Rise Straight Jeans) and assortment of stylish sweaters currently available at a rare discount.

Now that you’re surely convinced it’s time to buy just a few more last-minute summer styles (or get a head start on fall shopping), make sure you scoop them up on the Ref website before they sell out. Scroll through the slideshow above to get a peek at a few of our favorite pieces from the Reformation summer sale.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, slideshow, Fashion, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, emily ratajkowski, sales, shopping guide

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page