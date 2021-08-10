The New Rothy’s Driving Loafer Is the Perfect Sustainable Shoe for Fall











It’s been a weird year, to say the least, but now that we’re all starting to slowly inch back out into the world, real shoes other than house slippers are required. Luckily, ultra-comfy and stylish shoe brand Rothy’s is launching a brand-new silhouette, just in time for fall.

The eco-friendly brand, which counts Meghan Markle and Katie Holmes as longtime fans, is adding a new women’s driving loafer to its line-up of footwear, which already includes flats (the Duchess of Sussex’s preferred style is The Point in black), boots, sandals and sneakers.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The Women’s Driver is a knit loafer made of Rothy’s signature sustainable fabric, which is composed of recycled plastic water bottles. Think of the shoe as an eco-friendly, business-casual take on the traditional driving loafer; it’s soft and comfy, but still structured, so you can wear it to the office just as easily as for a casual day out with friends.

While Rothy’s introduced a driving loafer in its first men’s collection earlier this year, this is the first time the brand has brought the style into the women’s line-up. The new shoe comes in five bright colors; cognac, forest camo, lavender, raspberry and chocolate. The insole provides cushion for optimal comfort, while the outsole has raised nubs for durability and grip.

Like all Rothy’s shoes, the Women’s Driver is machine-washable, so you can just throw them in the laundry when they get dirty and need a little spruce-up. It also means you don’t have to be too precious with them, which is ideal for those of us that can be a bit hard on our shoes. And by those of us, I am…very much speaking about myself!

The Women’s Driver costs $185, and is available to shop now. Scroll through the slideshow above to get a sneak peek at the perfectly preppy new shoe.