Marc Jacobs Is Taking Over the Surf Lodge for the Ultimate Montauk Experience

Marc Jacobs is taking over the Surf Lodge. Scroll through for a peek at the designer's colorful pop-up at the Montauk hot spot.















Every summer without fail, eager Hamptons-goers flock to the Surf Lodge, undeterred by mind-numbing traffic and ever-growing swarms of people outside. Whether it’s for dinner, a concert or just cocktails by the water, you can always count on a crowd at the Montauk hot spot.

The ultra-popular hotel and restaurant has hosted many a pop-up over the years, but their latest partnership might be the most exciting yet. Marc Jacobs has set up shop at the Surf Lodge, in celebration of the brand’s new Color Collection.

The designer’s new capsule all about comfort and self-expression, which makes it a perfect fit for the Surf Lodge. “Both brands are all about creativity,” said Surf Lodge owner Jayma Cardoso. “We love having the opportunity to integrate this collection into all of our core cultural experiences at The Surf Lodge including music, art and fashion.”

The Marc Jacobs experience starts the moment you pull up to The Surf Lodge, where a pink car emblazoned with the designer’s logo is parked right out front, perfectly complementing the newly pink-accented awning. Yes, it is extremely Instagrammable, and yes, many a Surf Lodge-goer has already posted the exact picture you’re contemplating.

The hotel’s shop is now all-pink, and is filled with Marc Jacobs’ new Color Collection, including a selection of bandeau tops, bike shorts, logo tees and adorable polo dresses, as well as canvas totes that are sure to be your favorite summer carryall. Inside the hotel lobby, there are two Marc Jacobs mannequins outfitted in the Color Collection, while out back, there are a plethora of Marc Jacobs umbrellas in pink, green and blue, all of which coordinate with the matching pillows.

Those that booked a room at the Surf Lodge in the next three weeks are in for a serious treat, as all of the rooms are currently decorated with Marc Jacobs throw pillows, matte televisions and boogie boards.

Marc Jacobs and The Surf Lodge kicked off the partnership with an exclusive brunch over the weekend, where guests including Martha Hunt, Athena Calderone and Nina Agdal sat at blue, pink and green picnic tables and dined on lobster rolls, avocado toast, burgers and chia pudding, served by Surf Lodge staff dressed in pieces from the new Marc Jacobs collection.

Guests (many of whom sported the new Color Collection) sipped on cocktails like the Marc the Moment (tequila, watermelon, lime juice and mint), Blue Crush Jacobs (vodka, blue curacao, coconut liqueur, lemon juice, pineapple juice and coconut water) or the Marc-arita (tequila, agave, lime juice and black lava salt), and snapped photos of their new Marc Jacobs Color Collection totes, which artist Shaun Crawford was on hand to customize.

Don’t fret if you didn’t get a chance to check out the colorful Marc Jacobs x Surf Lodge partnership this weekend, as the designer’s Montauk takeover runs through August 15. Scroll through the slideshow above for a peek at the Marc Jacobs x Surf Lodge pop-up.