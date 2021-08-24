Taylor Swift’s Reformation Dress Already Sold Out—Shop the Best Lookalike Styles from the Brand

Those that love a good strapless look won't be able to resist this feminine frock, which combines the best of the 'Red' and 'Folklore' eras. $273.60, The Reformation.

If you fell in love with the particular pattern on Swift's Joyce frock, then try this puff-sleeved minidress in the very same print. $174.40, The Reformation.

If you're more of a solid color kind of girl, try this pale yellow cotton midi, with delicate straps and lace accents. $124, The Reformation.

This midi floral frock has a similar pattern and silhouette to the Joyce, but we actually prefer the ruched bodice on this version. $152.60, The Reformation.

Even though the specific print Taylor Swift wore sold out, the Joyce dress is still available in plenty of other stylish patterns, including this lovely blue-and-white floral. $218, The Reformation.

Taylor Swift's adorable yellow Reformation dress already sold out, but we found the best lookalike styles you can still shop from the sustainable brand. Scroll through for our top picks.









Ahead of the release of the re-recording of Red, Taylor Swift decided to *finally* join TikTok, and her first (and only) video has already amassed over nine million views, fueled many a Swiftie fan theory and also created a frenzy for a particular dress.

Swift posted the TikTok on August 23, and captioned it: “Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin.” In the video, Swift mouths along to the lyrics of the song “Screwface Capital” (which includes the lyrics “Swift like Taylor”) while cutting between clips of herself wearing four different outfits for four of her most recent albums, including an off-the-shoulder cottagecore shirt for Folklore, a plaid blazer and braid for Evermore, a yellow floral frock for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and a black turtleneck with very fitting red lipstick for the forthcoming Red (Taylor’s Version).

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

@taylorswift Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 #SwiftTok ♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

While all the ensembles are very cute and extremely on point for their album era, there’s one look that really resonated with fans, and that’s Reformation’s yellow floral Joyce dress, which the songstress chose for the Fearless (Taylor’s Version) snippet.

Swift is a longtime fan of the sustainable brand, and is often spotted wearing Reformation dresses, crop tops and skirts. The Joyce midi-length dress might be a new addition to her wardrobe; it features adjustable spaghetti straps, a slit and a smocked back bodice, with an adorable little bow at the sweetheart neckline, and it just so happens to be marked down from $218 to $152.60 as part of Reformation’s summer sale.

Unsurprisingly, the dress sold out shortly after Swift shared the TikTok (the Kate Middleton Effect has some competition), but don’t fret you’re one of the many who flocked to Reformation’s website only to discover that the chic frock was no longer available, as you can join the waitlist to get notified when the dress is back in stock.

We also found plenty of equally adorable Reformation dresses that you can still buy now, and you might even prefer some of these lookalike frocks to the specific version in Taylor Swift’s inaugural TikTok. Scroll through the slideshow above to see and shop the cutest dresses from the cool girl brand.