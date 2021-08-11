EleVen by Venus Williams x Carbon38’s Collab Serves Up Tennis Style for on and Off the Court

Just as chic for a stroll down the street as for a day on the court.

The collection is composed of 12 styles that can be worn both on and off the court.

















To the delight of avid tennis enthusiasts everywhere, the U.S. Open is mere weeks away. And just in time for the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year, Venus Williams is launching a new tennis-inspired collection with Carbon38.

The tennis star’s athleisure brand, EleVen by Venus Williams, is partnering up with activewear retailer Carbon38 on a limited-edition capsule collection, composed of sports bras, leggings, crop tops, tanks, a romper and, of course, both a tennis dress and tennis skirt. The 12-style collab is a mix of both true athletic performance wear for intense workouts (like, say, a tennis match) as well as comfy, everyday athleisure pieces, all of which happen to be incredibly chic on and off the court.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

“Tennis is a natural way to lean into our first collaboration with an elite athlete, being that it is with the iconic Venus Williams and her brand EleVen,” Carbon38 cofounder and CEO Katie Warner Johnson told Observer. “We continue to be inspired by today’s modern woman and wanted a collection that supports and empowers her. Staying true to both of our brands, we worked closely with EleVen to create a capsule, one that not only includes classic tennis silhouettes and technical activewear, but also performance fashion separates.”

Tennis fashion is having a *moment* on and off the court right now, because who doesn’t want to frolic around in an adorable tennis skirt? The EleVen by Venus Williams x Carbon38 activewear collab includes plenty of white ensembles for the traditionalists, as well as pastel-hued tanks and tie-dye leggings for those who prefer a bit more color in their workout gear.

More specifically, the collection comes in aqua blue, peony pink, white and a shibori print that combines all three colors together. The more technical performance-focused items come in Carbon38’s compression fabric, while the more everyday pieces, like the flared pants, a romper and button-downs, are made in a micro terry material. There’s plenty of crossover, though, like the terry skirts and ankle-slit leggings.

“Carbon38 and EleVen share the same passion for empowering women, so our goal was to co-design a collection reflective of that,” Venus Williams explained. “I’m so proud of what we have created and hope it will inspire women to push themselves to reach new heights in all aspects of their life.”

The apparel collection ranges from $78 to $118, though there’s also a very trendy bucket hat for $48, and socks for $14. The limited-edition collab is now live to shop at Carbon38 and EleVen, if you want to get a head start on your tennis looks before the first serve at Arthur Ashe this year. Scroll through the slideshow above to get a sneak peek at our favorite pieces from the collection.