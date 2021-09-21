CDC Adds New Destinations to Highest Travel Warning Level, Including Bermuda and Antigua

The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added three new destinations to its highest Level 4 COVID-19 travel warning list, including Bermuda and the Caribbean isle of Antigua.

Travel restrictions and guidelines are rapidly changing amid the coronavirus pandemic and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant; the CDC updates its travel guidance weekly. The latest advisory has upgraded Bermuda, Antigua and Barbuda as well as Guyana to the “Very High” Level 4 category.

A destination is considered to have a Level 4 “Very High” level of transmission if 500 or more new cases of COVID-19 are recorded per 100,000 people over a 28-day period. Bermuda, Antigua and Barbuda and Guyana were all previously assigned Level 3 “High” status, which is given to locales that have had between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 residents within 28 days.

The CDC has raised a number of Caribbean islands to the Level 4 category over the past several weeks, including Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy and the Bahamas.

The CDC recommends Americans avoid travel to any destinations with Level 4 status, and that if you absolutely must travel to one of these locales, to make sure you are fully vaccinated beforehand. At the moment, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises unvaccinated Americans to avoid all international travel.

The CDC’s latest travel guidance comes after news from the White House that the U.S. will ease travel restrictions on vaccinated foreign visitors, starting in November. The new policy will require foreign travelers to provide proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID-19 test from within three days before traveling to the United States, while unvaccinated Americans will need to test negative for COVID-19 one day prior to travel in addition to testing negative again upon arrival. The CDC is also expected to issue an order that will require airlines to collection travelers’ phone numbers and email addresses, for a new contact tracing system.