Draper James x Lands’ End’s Cozy New Collab Has Arrived Just in Time for Fall

Now that Labor Day has come and gone, perhaps it’s time to start thinking about knit sweaters, apple picking and maybe even a pumpkin spice latte. While the temperatures haven’t dropped just yet, there’s definitely a touch of fall in the air, and luckily, Draper James has you covered for all your stylish autumnal needs. Reese Witherspoon’s preppy lifestyle brand just launched its third collab with Lands’ End, and it’s filled with the cutest fall essentials.

The latest Draper James x Lands’ End capsule includes cozy PJs and sleepwear, peak hygge accessories and, for the first time, home decor. The limited-edition collection is offered in six different perfectly prepster and Americana-inspired prints; navy gingham, red flannel, ditsy floral, blue chambray, green plaid and green gingham.

The bedtime silhouettes include women’s and children’s short-sleeved and long-sleeved pajama sets, soft nightshirts, shearling-trimmed slippers, robes, high socks and adorable eye masks, as well as men’s flannel PJs and slippers. While the chambray and florals are ideal for transitional weather, the heavier plaids and flannels are best for when the temperature drops, and they also happen to be perfect for the winter holidays. Oh, and there are matching Christmas stockings, because why not match your pajamas to your holiday decor?

The new Draper James x Lands’ End collab also includes home goods for the first time, with duvet covers, sham pillows, hand towels and knit throws, all of which have charming details like floral embroidery or plaid accents. There are also gingham weekenders, for all your overnight travel needs, plus canvas totes, as well as the most adorable pet bandanas and little dog shirts for your four-legged friends. There’s also a pet carrier and dog bed, in the same cheerful prints.

All of the DJ x LE collections have promoted body positivity and inclusivity, and this one is no different; it’s offered in sizes from XS to 3X. There’s also an important charitable component, as a portion of all sales are donated to Girls Inc., a nonprofit that supports and encourages young women with increased opportunities through mentorship and advocacy.

The Draper James x Lands’ End fall collection ranges from $11.95 to $239.95, and is now live to shop online. Scroll through the slideshow above to get a peek at our favorite pieces from the collab.