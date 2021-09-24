Elon Musk and Grimes Have Broken Up After 3 Years Together

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes (Claire Elise Boucher) have broken up after three years together, Page Six reported Friday.

Musk said he and Grimes remain on good terms and continue to co-parent their one-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii Musk.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told Page Six. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The couple were last seen together at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City earlier this month. Grimes walked the red carpet alone in a 3D-printed gown designed by Iris Van Herpen. Musk didn’t walk the red carpet but joined her in an afterparty backstage.

Musk and Grimes made their relationship public more than three years ago at the 2018 Met Gala. They welcomed their son in May 2020.