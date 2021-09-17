Elon Musk Lauds Chinese EV Makers as ‘Most Competitive’ in the World Amid Image Crisis

Tesla has suffered a series of setbacks in China this past year as geopolitical tensions rise and local electric vehicle startups threaten Tesla’s dominance. In an effort to win Chinese regulators and consumers back, Tesla CEO Elon Musk suited up and delivered praise for the Chinese automobile industry at a state-organized event on Friday.

Appearing in a pre-recorded presentation at the 2021 World New Energy Vehicle Congress, taking place on the southern Chinese island of Hainan, Musk said he has “a great deal of respect for the many Chinese automakers for driving [EV] technologies.”

“China is the largest and most dynamic new energy vehicle market in the world,” he said. “My frank observation is that Chinese automobile companies are the most competitive in the world, especially because some are very good at software, and it’s software that almost shaped the future of the automobile industry, from design to manufacturing and especially autonomous driving.”

Musk was a well-liked figure among Chinese officials when Tesla first entered China. He not only convinced local regulators to allow Tesla to own 100 percent of its China operation as a foreign entity—a first in the country—but also scored generous tax credits when opening its Shanghai Gigafactory in 2018.

For a while, Tesla’s Model 3 was the most popular electric vehicle among Chinese consumers. That started to change in the past two years as homegrown startups, such as Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto, introduce more innovative and affordable EV options.