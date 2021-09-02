Global Chip Shortage Worsens Auto Production Turmoil With Further GM, Tesla Delays

A persistent global shortage of semiconductors since last year is plaguing the automobile industry high and low, forcing carmakers to keep cutting back on production and delay major model releases.

General Motors said Thursday it will halt production at nearly all North American plants starting Monday due to the the pandemic’s impact on chip manufacturing overseas. The only facilities that will remain open next week include Michigan’s Flint Assembly and parts of Lansing Grand River Assembly, as well as Arlington Assembly in Texas and Bowling Green Assembly in Kentucky.

Those plants produce GM’s full-size SUVs, heavy-duty pickups, some Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac Blackwing cars.

Vehicles impacted by the new production cuts include Chevrolet and GMC midsize pickups and vans, which are made in Missouri, the Chevrolet Trailblazer in Mexico, and many crossover models made across North America.

“COVID is driving supply constraints in countries that produce semiconductor chips,” GM spokesman Dan Flores said in a statement Thursday. “Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, we remain confident in our team’s ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact on our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles.”