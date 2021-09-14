Home Set: The Ultimate Pre-Fall Style Guide

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a simple gold stacking ring and the ultimate skincare refresh to your new go-to flats and a chic button-down, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Eminence Organics Marine Flower Peptide Lip Serum

You already know about face serums, but what about lip serums? This flower peptide-infused lip serum will help smooth and plump your pout, while also reducing the look of lines and wrinkles. $48, Eminence Organics.

Zonarch Claude Linen Shirt

I’m a *big* fan of the whole button-down linen shirt aesthetic, and even though Labor Day has come and gone, I’m not quite ready to give up the look. This sand-colored Belgian linen version from Zonarch is a new personal favorite; it’s just oversized enough so it’s the perfect layering piece, but can also be worn on its own. $130, Zonarch.

Mansur Gavriel Candy Bag

This chic structured leather bag is big enough to comfortably hold all your everyday essentials, but petite enough so you can easily carry it around without hurting your back. It’s *very* high up on my current fall wish list. $495, Mansur Gavriel.

Amyo Thin Gold Stacking Ring

A thin 14-karat gold band is a timeless addition to anyone’s jewelry repertoire, and this simple ring is sure to become an everyday staple, whether you prefer to wear it alone or stacked with your other favorite baubles. $85, Amyo.

Valmont Time Master Intensive Program

Why not usher in the new season with your most luminous and healthy skin yet? There are few skincare brands as luxurious (and effective) as Valmont, and if you really want to pamper yourself, try their 28-day anti-aging program. Use this instead of your usual serum (morning and night) for the the next month; it hydrates, firms, tones and gives you a truly radiant glow. $1,450, Valmont.

Nasty Gal x Sports Illustrated Collared Bomber Jacket

Nasty Gal and Sports Illustrated recently partnered up on a stylish athleisure collection, and this on-trend bomber jacket is a perfect layering piece to pair with your go-to activewear. $23.60, Nasty Gal.

Rothy’s The Bow Point

Rothy’s is an incredible sustainable shoe brand; they’re so comfy, stylish and also royally-approved. These preppy, pointy-toed black flats are exactly what your wardrobe needs this fall. $165, Rothy’s.