Home Set: Fresh Fall Favorites

From a knit sweater vest and blue-tinged frames to a stylish grey denim skirt and the most soothing moisturizer, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

By
Welcome to Home Set. Below, see our favorite style, wellness, beauty and home items and accessories right now.

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a knit sweater vest and blue-tinged frames to a stylish grey denim skirt and the most soothing moisturizer, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Who What Wear.

Who What Wear Collection Knox Sweater Vest

The temperatures are still a bit too high to break out the chunky sweaters, but a knit vest is the perfect solution to this fickle weather phase in between the end of summer and the start of fall. This off-white version from Who What Wear is lightweight yet cozy, and looks adorable paired with jeans or a skirt. $115, Who What Wear.

Dr. Jart.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Calming Gel Cream

While Dr. Jart’s Cicapair Tiger Grass cream isn’t a brand-new product, it’s one that I only recently discovered, and it’s been an absolute savior for my ultra-sensitive skin. It’s soothing and super hydrating, and hasn’t irritated my reactive skin, even after a chemical peel. $48, Sephora.

Lexxola.

Lexxola Jordy Sunglasses

If you’ve been wanting to try out the colored sunglasses trend, but aren’t sure how you feel about entirely see-through frames in shades of orange or purple, then consider this chic pair of shades from Lexxola, in a universally flattering shape. $260, Lexxola.

Susanne Kaufmann.

Susanne Kaufmann Blue Light Defense and Moisturizing Mist

Susanne Kaufmann’s new mist helps protect skin from damaging blue light rays while also providing a healthy dose of moisture. It even has butterfly bush flower, which helps to reduce redness and pigmentation. $82, Susanne Kaufmann.

Room Service.

Room Service Astrid Shortie Pajamas In Sunny Olive Zebra

There’s nothing like slipping into comfy PJs after a long day, and this adorable pajama set is a cozy and colorful addition to your nighttime wardrobe. The spaghetti strap top and shorts are ideal for those who tend to run a little warmer while sleeping. $58, Room Service.

Rails.

Rails The Canyon Skirt

Rails just launched its first denim collection, and it does not disappoint—seriously, run, don’t walk, because it is selling out *fast.* It’s hard to pick a favorite, but the brand’s new high-waisted denim skirt is definitely up there, and is sure to be a fall wardrobe staple. $138, Rails.

Envt.

Envt Cameron Half-Zip Sweatshirt

A half-zip is a key component of any athleisure wardrobe, and this cream-colored piece from Envt is comfy and cozy without looking sloppy. $188, Envt.

