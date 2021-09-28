Home Set: Fresh Fall Favorites

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a knit sweater vest and blue-tinged frames to a stylish grey denim skirt and the most soothing moisturizer, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Who What Wear Collection Knox Sweater Vest

The temperatures are still a bit too high to break out the chunky sweaters, but a knit vest is the perfect solution to this fickle weather phase in between the end of summer and the start of fall. This off-white version from Who What Wear is lightweight yet cozy, and looks adorable paired with jeans or a skirt. $115, Who What Wear.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Calming Gel Cream

While Dr. Jart’s Cicapair Tiger Grass cream isn’t a brand-new product, it’s one that I only recently discovered, and it’s been an absolute savior for my ultra-sensitive skin. It’s soothing and super hydrating, and hasn’t irritated my reactive skin, even after a chemical peel. $48, Sephora.

Lexxola Jordy Sunglasses

If you’ve been wanting to try out the colored sunglasses trend, but aren’t sure how you feel about entirely see-through frames in shades of orange or purple, then consider this chic pair of shades from Lexxola, in a universally flattering shape. $260, Lexxola.

Susanne Kaufmann Blue Light Defense and Moisturizing Mist

Susanne Kaufmann’s new mist helps protect skin from damaging blue light rays while also providing a healthy dose of moisture. It even has butterfly bush flower, which helps to reduce redness and pigmentation. $82, Susanne Kaufmann.

Room Service Astrid Shortie Pajamas In Sunny Olive Zebra

There’s nothing like slipping into comfy PJs after a long day, and this adorable pajama set is a cozy and colorful addition to your nighttime wardrobe. The spaghetti strap top and shorts are ideal for those who tend to run a little warmer while sleeping. $58, Room Service.

Rails The Canyon Skirt

Rails just launched its first denim collection, and it does not disappoint—seriously, run, don’t walk, because it is selling out *fast.* It’s hard to pick a favorite, but the brand’s new high-waisted denim skirt is definitely up there, and is sure to be a fall wardrobe staple. $138, Rails.

Envt Cameron Half-Zip Sweatshirt

A half-zip is a key component of any athleisure wardrobe, and this cream-colored piece from Envt is comfy and cozy without looking sloppy. $188, Envt.