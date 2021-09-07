Jet Set: Must-Haves for September Sojourns

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From vegan leather makeup case and cucumber mint shower wipes to a chic jewelry roll and yummy cashmere sweater, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.

Miss Swiss Vegan Leather Travel Makeup Case

Keep all your beauty products ultra-organized with this adorable vegan leather makeup case, which has adjustable dividers, pockets and zippered compartments, with plenty of space for all your essentials. $58, Miss Swiss.

Quince Mongolian Baby Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Summer is coming to an end, but it’s not exactly cool out just yet. Still, temperatures are beginning to (slowly) drop, which means you should bring along a cozy and fashionable sweater for your late summer and early fall travels, like this incredibly soft white cashmere crewneck. $99, Quince.

Smythson Panama Watch and Jewelry Roll

This petite jewelry roll is a stylish and convenient way to tote around and store your favorite baubles and watches while traveling. $545, Smythson.

Baggallini Soho Backpack

Not only does this compact backpack have a designated laptop pocket and lots of space for all your travel must-haves, as well as a luggage sleeve so you can slide it right onto your rolling suitcase. $118, Baggallini.

Kinfield Daily Dew SPF 35

Both sunscreen and moisturizer are non-negotiables when it comes to your travel skincare routine, and Kinfield’s new Daily Dew combines the two, plus it gives your skin a luminescent sheen, so you can skip the highlight, if you’re so inclined. $24, Kinfield.

Farm Rio Midi Printed Slit Dress

No matter what kind of trip you’re heading on, it’s always a good idea to bring a fun and flattering dress that easily transitions from day to night, like this chic short-sleeved midi frock that always happens to be the perfect pre-fall print. $235, Farm Rio.

Megababe Cucumber Mint Shower Sheets

While nothing beats a relaxing shower after a long flight or a tiring drive, sometimes you just have to make do with what you have, which is where these Megababe Shower Sheets come into play. The biodegradable wipes get ride of all the sweat, dirt and general grime you don’t want anywhere near your body, and they also have a very lovely cucumber mint fragrance. $12, Megababe.

Champion Rib Tee

This white ribbed baby tee is a classic, and it’s works just as well for a workout as it does paired with a pair of jeans for a day out and about. $75, Champion.