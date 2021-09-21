Jet Set: Early Fall Travel Accessories

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a customizable suitcase and the most luxurious travel-sized fragrance to toiletry bag essentials and the comfiest on-the-go ensemble, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Silver Eau De Parfum

While you want to avoid toting around a giant bottle of your favorite fragrance, this travel-sized (TSA-approved bottles are key) version of Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Gentle Fluidity is ideal for fall getaways; it’s a dreamy scent of amber, vanilla, juniper berries and nutmeg, which is perfect for the season. $140, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Irene Forte Essential Regenerating Kit

Irene Forte launched her skincare brand in 2018, and while her company is separate from her family’s famed Rocco Forte hotels, she knows a thing or two about travel. Now, she’s combining the best of travel and beauty, with this seven-piece skincare set complete with a cleansing milk, toner, serum, face cream, night cream and mask, all in very convenient travel sizes. $345, Irene Forte Skincare.

Ilia Fullest Volumizing Mascara

A quality mascara is a key component of any toiletry bag, and if you’re looking to amp up the drama, then you must try clean beauty brand Ilia’s latest volumizing formula. Just one swipe gives serious volume and definition, without any leftover flakiness or smudges. It’s non-irritating, which is a major plus for those of us who wear contacts, and it also easily comes off using your favorite cleanser, without having to aggressively rub at your eyes. $28, Ilia.

Roam Luggage The Jaunt XL

There’s a lot to like about Roam’s The Jaunt XL suitcase, like its sturdy polycarbonate exterior, waterproof zipper, TSA-approved lock, smooth-gliding wheels and double interior compression system. The best part, though, is surely that Roam’s luggage is entirely customizable; you can select the colors for the shell, wheels, zipper, accents and every other possible detail, because why not explore your creative side when it comes to your travel accessories? $525, Roam Luggage.

Onzie Hush Puppy Jumper

An ultra-soft jumper just might be the most comfortable travel outfit, and this wide-legged version is such a cozy way to dress while on-the-go this autumn. $58, Onzie.

Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Blush

Tom Ford’s new blush is one of those rare beauty products that’s actually worth the hype. It comes in six different shades, and each palette contains dual colors with semi-matte and highlighting shades, for the perfect natural glow. $90, Tom Ford.