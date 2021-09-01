Kate Beckinsale Already Found a Buyer for Her Longtime Brentwood Home

Actress Kate Beckinsale didn’t have any trouble finding a buyer for her longtime Los Angeles home. Beckinsale listed the Brentwood abode for a touch under $4 million on August 3, and the house went into contract less than a month later, on August 30.

Beckinsale purchased the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Cape Cod-style estate for $3.6 million back in 2006, so she’s not looking to score a major profit, even if the buyer is paying the full ask, per the New York Post.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

There are maple floors and French doors throughout the airy 3,603-square-foot home. The kitchen is equipped with white cabinetry, Carrera marble countertops, a center island and breakfast bar seating, and is open to a cozy family room.

There’s a living room with a stacked-stone fireplace, as well a library with built-in bookshelves and a separate dining enclave.

The owner’s suite is located on the second floor, and contains a double-sided fireplace, a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with a skylight, a spa tub and a glass-enclosed shower. A charming private bridge leads directly from the main bedroom to a private backyard area with a spa tub and an outdoor shower, which overlooks Mandeville Canyon, per the listing shared by Coldwell Banker brokers Alexis LaMontagna and Jade Mills.

There are plenty of al fresco dining nooks, as well as an outdoor living and entertaining area with a built-in fireplace. The secluded home is, however, lacking a pool.

It’s not clear why the British actress decided it was time to part with her home of 15 years, but perhaps she’s just ready to try something new. The house is, after all, where Beckinsale spent most of lockdown, so maybe she felt it was time for a change of scenery.