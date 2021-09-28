This Maye Musk-Approved Supplement Aims to Combat Aging at Cell Level

Last week, supermodel and celebrity dietician Maye Musk appeared at The Times Square Edition hotel in New York City, clad in a pomegranate-themed red and white outfit, for an event promoting Swiss life sciences company Amazentis’ new product, an anti-aging supplement called Mitopure, sold under the company’s Time-line Nutrition brand.

“I am a dietician, so whenever I get asked to endorse dietary supplements I always look at the science first. Time-line Nutrition is backed by 10 years of research and clinical

studies showing that it really works,” Musk told Observer across a table covered in sample packets of Time-line powder and promo pamphlets brimming with words that I would not recognize without referring to a science dictionary.

The secret ingredient of Time-line Nutrition’s Mitopure powder is its namesake proprietary compound. According to the company, Mitopure is a highly purified form of Urolithin A, a metabolic molecule naturally created by human gut bacteria after consuming pomegranate and certain nuts and berries. Urolithin A helps activate a cellular renewal process called mitophagy, which clears defective mitochondria in our cells to make room for healthy ones, according to two Amazentis-funded studies, published in Nature Medicine in 2016 and Nature Metabolism in 2019, respectively.

Let’s rewind to 10th grade biology class for a second: Mitochondria are tiny structures in our cells that regulate the supply of energy, or adenosine triphosphate (ATP), to body cells. The more mitochondria you have in your cells, the more ATP your body is able to produce. Therefore, mitochondrial health is vital to organ and muscle function.

“Mitochondria is like the power house to our cells. It produces all the ATP or energy to our cells,” explained Amazentis cofounder and CEO Chris Rinsch, who has a Ph.D. in cell and molecular biology and gene therapy from the University of Lausanne in Switzerland. “When they wear out, they need to be recycled. Otherwise our cells would die. There’s a constant renewal process in our cells.”

As we age, our mitochondrial function declines. Those who exercise rigorously or restrict calorie intake tend to have better mitochondrial function in their cells. The same effect can be achieved with the help of Urolithin A. The problem, though, is that only 40 percent of people have the right gut bacteria to naturally produce beneficial levels of Urolithin A, according to a Amazentis-funded study collaborated with researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (EJCN) in June.

“What you eat is important. But it’s not just what you eat, it’s how you process what you eat, which is kind of a complex story to tell,” Rinsch told Observer.

Mitopure aims to solve this problem by bypassing the complexities of microbiome in our digestive system and unlocking Urolithin A for everyone, including those without the right bacteria to produce it from diet. The study published in the EJCN this summer found that a daily intake of 500 milligrams of Mitopure delivers six times more Urolithin A than a glass of pomegranate juice—assuming you can naturally produce it.

Amazentis’ clinical testing so far has focused only on muscle health. A company-funded study published in the Science Translational Medicine in April found that Mitopure helps induce mitophagy and restore muscle strength in patients with muscle dystrophy. The Swiss company is currently conducting a clinical trial in collaboration with the Australian Catholic University to test the effect of Mitopure in professional athletes. The trial is expected to conclude in December.

“There are currently no effective solutions to treat age-related decline in muscle function other than months of exercise. This is an important first clinical validation that shows Urolithin A could be a promising solution for the management of healthy muscle function during aging,” Roger Fielding, a medicine and nutrition professor at Tufts University, said in a statement about Amazentis’ clinical findings.

Urolithin A is recognized by the FDA as a safe ingredient under the agency’s GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) program. Time-line comes in the form of powder and softgels. The powder can be mixed into common breakfast items such as yogurt, smoothies and oatmeal.

“From the research, if I had to choose a glass of pomegranate juice or Mitopure, I would choose Mitopure as it is a faster way to add the health benefits of pomegranate to my daily routine,” Musk said.