Melissa Wood Health x Prince Just Launched the Most Stylish Activewear Collab Yet

The entire collab is just as appropriate for a workout as for a casual day out and about.

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg just launched her first full line of activewear. Scroll through to get a peek at the stylish new collection.











Wellness expert Melissa Wood-Tepperberg is getting into the activewear game. The lifestyle influencer, who is perhaps best known for her digital workout platform, Melissa Wood Health, has partnered up with Prince on her very first capsule collection of elevated athleisure essentials.

The collaboration is composed of stylish joggers, bodysuits, bike shorts, jackets and sports bras, plus accessories staples including socks and scrunchies, all of which you can just as easily wear to a Pilates workout (or while doing a MWH flow at home) as you could while strolling around for a day of errands, or heading to casual lunch with friends.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

If anyone knows the importance of fashionable activewear, it’s fitness influencers like Wood-Tepperberg. The wellness guru, who often shares photos of her fashion, jewelry and beauty favorites with her 865,000 Instagram followers, was super hands-on with the design process and worked with Prince’s creative director, David Grutman, on the 15-piece activewear drop, taking inspiration from modern tennis ensembles and New York City street style.

She drew on her own fashion preferences, and opted for minimalist and understated black, tan and white colorways. “The collection was inspired by my own personal style, aka my love for a neutral palette, combined with a New York City edge,” Wood-Tepperberg told Observer. The former fit model wanted the clothes to be “functional yet still very fashionable, and most importantly, comfortable on top of it all.”

The MWH Method founder launched her own branded workout props in April, as well as logo-emblazoned sweatshirts and tees, but this is her first time releasing a full activewear collection, and she felt that Prince was the perfect partner for the venture. “I love the retro edge the brand carries combined with the functionality of the pieces,” she explained. “I intuitively felt it was a great opportunity to join forces, and take Prince not only to the tennis court, but also to the mat and the street. Plus, I discovered a new found love for tennis last year, so it made perfect sense.”

So, what’s Wood-Tepperberg’s favorite item in the collection? “It’s so hard for me to choose, because they are all such staple pieces in my wardrobe,” she mused, “but if I had to select just one it would be the black biker short set, because I love how effortlessly it pairs with an oversized blazer.”

The collection ranges in price from $15 to $175, and is now available to shop online. Scroll through the slideshow above for a peek at our favorite items from the stylish new collab.