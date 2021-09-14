All the Most Fashionable and Talked-About Looks From the 2021 Met Gala

The long-postponed Met Gala returned last night as the most stylish A-listers descended upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the biggest night in fashion. This year’s Met Gala was delayed (and scaled-down) due to the coronavirus pandemic, and those who managed to score a coveted invite to the exclusive event were required to wear masks indoors (unless eating or drinking from the plant-based menu), and also had to provide proof of full vaccination beforehand.

Even though the 2021 Met Gala took place on the second Monday in September instead of the first Monday in May, it still possessed the same glamour and intrigue of its predecessors, as attendees dressed to impress for this year’s theme, which is all about American fashion. The official dress code listed on the invitation was “American Independence,” which coincides with the new Costume Institute exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

While this year’s Met Gala looked a bit different from in the past, the fashion did not disappoint, as guests brought their sartorial A-game to the red carpet. Below, see the best, most talked-about looks from the 2021 Met Gala, from Lil Nas X’s triple outfit change and Kim Kardashian’s incognito Balenciaga to Rihanna’s fashionably late arrival and Billie Eilish’s dreamy Oscar de la Renta gown.

Amanda Gorman in Vera Wang.

Ella Emhoff in Adidas by Stella McCartney.

Grimes in Iris van Herpen.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga.

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney in a custom gown.

Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann.

Maisie Williams in Thom Browne.

Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta.

Naomi Osaka in Louis Vuitton.

Lorde in Bode.

Evan Mock in Thom Browne.

Lil Nas X in Versace.

Megan Fox in Dundas.

Simone Biles in Area.

Jennifer Lopez in Ralph Lauren.

Frank Ocean in Prada.

Justin Bieber in Drew House and Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent.

Kristin Stewart in Chanel.

Emily Blunt in Miu Miu.

Dan Levy in Loewe and Cartier.

Rihanna in Balenciaga and A$AP Rocky in Eli Russell Linnetz.

Olivia Rodrigo in Saint Laurent.

Kendall Jenner in Givenchy.

Karlie Kloss in Carolina Herrera.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Brother Vellies by Aurora James.

Gigi Hadid in Prada.

Nia Dennis in Adidas by Stella McCartney.

Cara Delevingne in Dior.

Emma Raducanu in Chanel.

Kaia Gerber in Oscar de la Renta.

Iman in Harris Reed.

Irina Shayk and Jeremy Scott both in Moschino.

Alicia Keys in AZ Factory.

Emily Ratajkowski in Vera Wang.

Serena Williams in Gucci.

Jennifer Hudson in AZ Factory.

Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel.

Saweetie in Christian Cowan.

Gemma Chan in Prabal Gurung.

Lily Aldridge in Ralph Lauren.

Lupita Nyong’o in Versace.

Eva Chen in Christopher John Rogers.

Kacey Musgraves in Ralph Lauren.