Met Gala 2021: Where to Watch the Biggest Night in Fashion

After a year off and a months-long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Met Gala is returning tonight. This year’s installment of the biggest night in fashion is set to the theme (paralleling the Met Costume Gala exhibition of the same name) of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” marking the 75th anniversary of the Met Costume Institute.

The co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala include rising fashion icons like singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothée Chalamet, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman. This diverse group of young talent will likely reflect what Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton called the “emphasis on conscious creativity” in recent American fashion, as well as “American designers’ responses to the social and political climate” on the red carpet.

While the attendees of the Met Gala largely remain a mystery until the event is underway, some internet sleuths have reason to believe that celebrities at the event could range from icons like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian to newbies on the scene, like influencer Addison Rae.

Luckily, there are a variety of ways to watch the event this year and see all of its fashion phenoms and faux pas. Vogue will be livestreaming the event on its Twitter starting at 5:30 p.m. EST, and Teen Vogue will have a live video feed here as well. You can catch red carpet hosts Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer on these livestreams, two presenters who will certainly liven up the proceedings. For television viewers, the red carpet will be covered on E!.