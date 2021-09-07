New Animated Pokémon Movie Premiering on Netflix Oct. 8

The Pokémon Company International and Netflix announced today that the next animated movie in the Pokémon franchise will premiere on Netflix around the world with the exception of Japan, China, and Korea on October 8, 2021. First revealed in November 2020, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle marks the 23rd animated Pokémon movie in the franchise.

Deep within the Forest of Okoya, the Mythical Pokémon Zarude live in a troop and maintain a strict rule that forbids outsiders from entering their territory. Elsewhere in the jungle lives Koko, a human boy raised by a lone Zarude who left the troop. Koko has grown up never doubting that he is a Zarude. But one day, a chance meeting with Ash and Pikachu leaves Koko with his first human friend. Is he truly a Pokémon? Or is he, in fact, a human? When danger threatens the jungle, the bonds between Pokémon and human—and the love between parent and child—will be put to the test.

The first official international trailer for the movie was released today. It features “Always Safe” and “No Matter What,” two original songs written and recorded by music artist, Cyn, for the movie. Fans can look forward to hearing these songs during the movie on October 8 and stream them on popular music platforms beginning the same day. Cyn is also one of the many notable artists participating in the P25 Music program celebrating 25 years of Pokémon for which she wrote and recorded another new song “Wonderful.”

“During Pokémon’s 25th anniversary year, we wanted fans to have the opportunity to experience the newest animated Pokémon movie simultaneously as a global community,” Emily Arons, Senior Vice President of Licensing at The Pokémon Company International, said. “Pokémon animation is a much beloved pillar of the franchise and Netflix is the perfect partner to once again help us deliver a worldwide moment for fans as we celebrate 25 years of action and adventure with Ash and his Pikachu.”

Netflix currently leads the streaming industry with more than 209 million paid memberships across more than 190 countries.

To further celebrate the announcement, The Pokémon Company International is planning special in-game activations that will tie into the upcoming film. Beginning today, Trainers will be able to receive the alternate form of Zarude that is featured in the movie, as well as Shiny Celebi, in their Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield video games by signing up for Pokémon Trainer Club email notifications by September 25, 2021. Trainers who register in this way will receive a Pokémon Trainer Club email containing a distribution code for both on October 7, 2021.

Fans can also look forward to activations in Pokémon GO celebrating the global launch of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle with details being announced soon. In the meantime, fans can visit the official movie website and join the conversation online with #Pokemon25.

Pokémon remains one of the world’s most popular multimedia franchise across trading cards, animated TV series, home entertainment, video games, and more. The property’s films have grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Secrets of the Jungle is another addition to its sprawling animated history, but production company Legendary shouldn’t give up on the property’s live-action prospects either.