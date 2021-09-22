Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are So Excited About Their Trip to New York

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a big trip coming up this week, as they’re heading to New York for an important cause. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to New York City to attend the upcoming Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 25.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will appear in person at the Great Lawn to “continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere,” per a release from Global Citizen.

The Sussexes have spent most of the summer on parental leave, so this is a big return to work for the couple. This will be Prince Harry and Meghan’s first joint trip since welcoming their daughter, Lili, in June, and it’ll also be their first time traveling to New York together, so they’re ready to make the most of the fall weekend.

The Sussexes are rather excited for the upcoming jaunt, and “can’t wait to explore” New York in the “romantic fall,” a source told Page Six. It’ll be just the two of them, as they’re reportedly leaving Archie and Lili at their Montecito home. While this is technically a work trip, surely the Sussexes will find time for leisure activities and exploring, too.

Duchess Meghan was last in New York in 2019, for her glamorous baby shower at the Mark Hotel in February, as well as in September to watch her pal Serena Williams compete in the U.S. Open. Prince Harry reportedly hasn’t been to New York since 2013.

Meghan previously shared a few of her favorite New York activities on her now-defunct blog, The Tig. The Duchess is especially fond of the food in the city, and recommended restaurants including Rubirosa, Jean-Georges and Russ & Daughters, as well as hotels like the Bowery and the Ludlow. During her February 2019 trip to the city, she reportedly dined at spots like The Polo Bar, Ladurée in Soho and Café Boulud at the Surrey Hotel.

It’s not yet clear where Prince Harry and Meghan will stay during their upcoming trip, but perhaps they’ll end up at the already Meghan-approved Mark Hotel, or the royally-adored Carlyle. There’s also a chance that they’ll stay at a private residence, to avoid any hotel crowds and security issues.

It makes so much sense that Prince Harry and Meghan decided to return to work after parental leave for Global Citizen, as they have both been vocal about the need for global vaccine equity. In May, the Duke of Sussex taped a speech for Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, during which he emphasized the need for a global equitable vaccine distribution, and for Archie’s birthday on May 6, the couple asked their supporters to join them in advocating for vaccine equity, and encouraged those who were able to make a financial contribution to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to help provide COVID-19 vaccines for people all around the world, especially in developing countries.