Something Navy x Ba&sh Just Debuted the Most Stylish Boots Collab for Fall

While summer isn’t *officially* over until September 22, there’s nothing wrong with getting a head start on fall dressing. It’s time to stow away your favorite sandals and espadrilles until next year and start thinking about the best boots for your autumnal wardrobe. For those that are already contemplating accessories for cooler weather, Something Navy and Ba&sh have you covered, as they’re launched a limited edition shoe collab just in time for fall.

French fashion label Ba&sh has partnered up with Something Navy, the lifestyle brand founded by influencer Arielle Charnas, on a three-piece capsule collection of feminine and fashionable boots, because you’re going to have to change out of your slippers at some point.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The limited edition collab is composed of unique versions of three pairs of Ba&sh’s signature boot silhouettes; the Caitlin heeled ankle boot, the Comy combat boot and the Cerra over-the-knee boot.

“The boot styles we chose were a few of my favorites from their collection, and I added special touches that made them synergistic with the Something Navy brand, like colorways and embroidery details,” Charnas told Observer. “My personal style is feminine and classic, and our boot collection reflects that! Each style is also versatile, which was important so that they can be worn from day to night.”

For the Caitlin ankle boot, Charnas added feminine floral embroidery on the black suede fabric, while for the Comy combat, the fashion influencer selected an off-white, soft leather version. Finally, there’s the Cerra style, a slouchy, camel-colored two-tone suede over-the-knee boot with a low wood heel.

Charnas, who started Something Navy as a fashion blog back in 2009, often shows her 1.3 million Instagram followers how she goes about putting together her favorite looks, and she’s confident they’ll appreciate her latest foray into footwear. “My audience loves when I offer head-to-toe shopping recommendations, and I’m thrilled to be able to do that this fall now that we have shoes! Every product category is nuanced, so it was amazing being able to lean on Ba&sh for their footwear expertise.”

As for which shoes you’ll see most on Charnas? While the fashion influencer tries not to play favorites, she’s partial to the on-trend combat boot. “The white suede feels really special and makes the moto style a bit more feminine. I’m excited to dress them up and down!”

The Ba&sh x Something Navy collection ranges in price from $425 to $540, and is now available to shop online at Something Navy and Ba&sh. Check out the adorable new styles below.