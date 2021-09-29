Trusted House Sitters Brand Review: What You Need to Know

Sponsored by: Trusted House Sitters

So many of us long to travel the world, to experience new terrains and cultures. If you’re like us and have been bitten twice-over by the travel bug, you already know the magic that unfolds when you explore new places. So we won’t go there. Instead, let’s quickly touch on what stops people from doing it:

For countless wanderlusters, the only thing preventing the pursuit of this life of adventure and growth– or of regular travel, to escape daily routine a few times per year– is money. Nobody wants to burn through their savings.

On the other hand, concerned pet parents have an additional dilemma: what to do with the furries while they’re away. Kennels are expensive, and for some sensitive animals, are just not a feasible option.

That’s where house sitting comes in, a growing trend among travel enthusiasts, pet parents, and homeowners around the world who are saving thousands per year.

We’ve reviewed a few house sitting platforms out there, but we’ve found that Trusted House Sitters ranks #1 when it comes to ease of use, practicality, and safety. So whether you want to house-sit or you want someone to house-sit for you and look after your pets, these are the most important factors to consider.

We’ll go through the details of what you need to know about Trusted House Sitters piece by piece, as well as the pros and cons. Then, you can decide for yourself if you want to join the global community of like-minded house sitters and see the world!

What is Trusted House Sitters?

Trusted House Sitters is a platform that connects like-minded travellers and homeowners around the world by offering a value exchange and mitigating that contract between both parties. The brains behind Trusted House Sitters are pet parents, and the platform’s mission from the start has been to help pets stay happy and safe in their own homes when their owners are away. Trusted House Sitters is centered on bringing caring people together around the world to benefit each other, their pets, and their homes. Since 2010, Trusted House Sitters has grown to a community that includes over 130 countries across the world.

Who’s it for?

Travellers who want to house-sit in exchange for a place to stay at their destination.

Travelling homeowners who want the benefits of a house sitter while exploring the world.

Travelling pet parents who want their animals to remain safe and comfortable at home while they’re away.

Travellers with caring personalities who want to save money on their travel expenses.

People who want to travel more than once per year without breaking the bank.

People who like the experience of staying in a home when they travel (versus a hotel, hostel, etc.).

Trusted Pet Sitters is an easy-to-use platform that’s secure and acts as a third-party mediator between house sitters and homeowners. Think Airbnb, but tighter-knit and more exclusive! To get started, housesitters and homeowners must first set up an account with Trusted House Sitters. Next, create a profile and apply for your sits. Now you’re off to the races!

Trusted House Sitters: The Top Benefits

Trusted House Sitters offers a slew of benefits unique to the housesitting experience and unique to the brand itself. Here’s our list of the best of what Trusted House Sitters has to offer:

Major savings for frequent travelers – With memberships starting around $100 per year, Trusted House Sitters quickly pays for itself, and then some. Mobile app – Easily message and communicate with your house sitter or homeowner 24/7. Veterinary advice 24/7 – This is a huge deal for pet parents, and something unique to Trusted House Sitters. If anything comes up, you can get on the phone with a veterinarian immediately. This feature is included in all levels of membership! Everyone gets verified – Both homeowners and house sitters are extensively verified before being accepted by Trusted House Sitters. The company requires references and often even background checks to make sure their community is safe. Everyone gets reviewed – You can easily see how potential house sitters and homeowners fared in the past. The world is your oyster – Trusted House Sitters has been around for over a decade, and as such has grown to a global community of over 130 countries! So whether you've got your sights set on the tropics or a European getaway, you'll have the ultimate in options. Make real connections – This is that intangible part of Trusted House Sitters that makes the experience magical. The innovative platform gives you can opportunity to connect and unwind and often, make friends for life.





Trusted House Sitters: Pros and Cons

There are many ways you can go about finding the extra cash to live your travel dreams. But not all the options are easy, realistic, or safe.

Same goes for finding a reliable house sitter.

That’s why safety, practicality, and ease of use are the PROS of choosing Trusted House Sitters versus competitors in the house sitting world. That said, the platform may not be for everyone, so we also want to list the cons we’ve come across in our research.

PROS

#1 in safety

Trusted House Sitters has been helping pet parents since 2010 and is consistently praised by users as promoting an unparalleled level of safety for both homeowners and sitters alike. Homeowners– especially those with pets– want to be sure their belongings are in good hands, with people that have been vetted to be caring, clean, and reliable. And it goes without saying that travelers want guaranteed safety, particularly when they’re in a new place. Because Trusted House Sitters makes safety a priority on both sides, from a stout verification process to 24/7 support and insurance, we consider them the top choice in safety.

Practicality (SAVE $$$)

Trusted House Sitters is most famous for their practicality, in that they put traveling the world in reach of those who otherwise might not get the opportunity to explore the globe. This includes both travel junkies who want to save money and pet parents who want to get away. Because Trusted House Sitters memberships start at just around $100 per year, it’s a seriously practical financial decision that can really pay off, especially for those who like to travel often.

Everything is easy

When you’re traveling, you want to make your life as easy as possible. With Trusted House Sitters, you can use their intuitive mobile app to stay in touch at all times, both with the other party and even with a veterinarian, if necessary. Everything is meant to be uncomplicated, so getting started is easy and so is hitting the road running! Don’t worry about money exchange. Don’t worry about trying to figure out how to get in touch. Trusted House Sitters are not only easy to use, it makes YOUR life easier!

CONS

Costs money

Some people might complain about the cost of Trusted House Sitters. You can find another house sitting platform that doesn’t charge annual fees or that may charge less than $100 per year.

Not an equal value exchange

Here’s an argument that we’ve seen people making online about house sitting in general. The thought is that if you are housesitting, especially for someone with pets, that your services are technically worth more than what it would cost to rent the house you are sitting in. It works the other way too: You may feel that staying in your home for free over a certain period of time is not worth it, when you could potentially rent out the home for a fee.

Not for all travelers

Every traveller is different. Some love staying in neighborhoods, while others want to be downtown where the action is. Sometimes people want the comfort of a hotel and sometimes they want the community of a hostel. The point is that not every traveller will want to stay in someone else’s home and/or have a stranger stay in theirs. It’s all a matter of preference.

How to get started with Trusted House Sitters

Set up a Trusted House Sitters account

To get started with Trusted House Sitters, purchase a membership plan based on your needs and your travel schedule. You can see membership details and cost breakdown here.

Create your profile

Be sure to create a catchy profile that helps you and/or your home stand out. Include cool photos and detailed descriptions to help people across the world get a feel for who you are and what you offer.

Apply for your sits.

Apply for your sits based on your availability and travel schedule.

Congratulations! You are now a member of the global Trusted House Sitters community!

How much does Trusted House Sitters cost and how much can you save?

An annual membership with Trusted House Sitters for a homeowner and a sitter are both just $129. A combined membership is $189 annually.

As far as how much you can save, that depends on how much you travel. Needless to say, those who travel more often are going to get the most value out of Trusted House Sitters. For kicks, let’s do a couple hypothetical examples to highlight savings on an individual trip:

Say you are a house sitter who wants to travel to the UK. A hotel in the area comes in at $100/night, while a shabbier hostel is just $30/night. If you’re staying for a week, you’d be looking at saving between $210 and $700 in accommodations alone. Plus, there’s the added benefit of being able to cook your own food which will save you even more.

Say you are a homeowner who wants to take a 2-week vacation, but needs to accommodate your 2 dogs while you’re away. Boarding the dogs can cost up to $50 per day per dog. The savings in this case would be well over $1000; not to mention the peace of mind from keeping your pets comfy in their own place with a verified, caring individual.

You get the point. Even if you were to take just one trip, Trusted House Sitters would pay for itself.

How much does Trusted House Sitters pay?

Trusted House Sitters does not technically pay anything, as the platform provides an exchange of value, rather than monetary units… it’s the barter system! No money exchanges hands between homeowners and housesitters.

Trusted House Sitters Brand Review: Last Call

A+

Trusted House Sitters is an excellent choice if you want to get into house sitting, especially if you are a pet parent or an animal lover. Overall, they rank #1 in safety, and we love the 24/7 support and professional veterinary advice. It’s practical. It’s easy to use. And you have a TON of destinations to choose from. But we know that money talks, and the platform can potentially save you thousands of dollars, provided you travel more than once a year. With a solid verification process in place and thousands of glowing reviews from people all over the world, it’s honestly a game changer for the avid traveller.

Trusted House Sitters FAQ

How do I sign up for Trusted House Sitters?

Go to the Trusted House Sitters website and choose a membership plan to get started.

Is Trusted House Sitters in Hawaii?

Yes! Trusted House Sitters has multiple homes listed in Hawaii.

Is Trusted House Sitters in the UK?

Yes! Trusted House Sitters is popular in the UK.

Is Trusted House Sitters Legit?

Yes! Check out these reviews.