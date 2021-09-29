What’s Next in Cannabis? Learn More About Delta 10, THCO & HHC, the Newest Compounds to Market

Sponsored by: Binoid

To some, cannabis and cannabinoid products may still feel like a new concept in the sprawling universe that is the wellness industry. To others, cannabis has long been a source of pain relief and self-care. But, whether you’re new to cannabis or a faithful veteran, the only thing you really need to know is that, these days especially, there is no one form of “cannabis”. The market is constantly expanding in the diversity of products available to the public and the products being produced are more specifically tailored per need than ever before.

If you haven’t been living under a rock, you’ve most likely heard about CBD AKA cannabidiol, the second most active ingredient found in a cannabis plant. CBD has been skyrocketing in popularity over the past few years due to its effective use in treating aches, pains, and many types of mental duress. But cannabis companies, enthusiasts and purveyors have constantly been trying to push beyond the limits of expectation where this plant is concerned – constantly questioning and testing to find new, more specified ways to utilize hemp. So what exactly are the latest discoveries in the world of cannabis? There’s a lot we could dive into, but to make this read easier on you, we’ve rounded up a brief guide on only the best and newest compounds on the market today, and where to buy Delta 10 products, THC-O products, and HHC products.

What is Delta 10 THC?

These three compounds may sound a bit like the latest software update your computer is begging you to download, so let’s unpack what each of them do and how they stand out from other cannabis compounds. Let’s start with Delta-10 THC. Like CBD, Delta-10 is a cannabinoid derived from cannabis. Unlike CBD, Delta-10 is extremely elusive and difficult to derive, which is why it’s most often completely synthesized in laboratories. Delta-10 interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system much like other THC-based compounds. Unlike CBD, however, Delta-10 is slightly more psychoactive. Delta-10 is less conducive to mellowing out as it is for stimulation. This is a great compound for activating creativity, productivity, and alertness. You can find them in products such as Delta 10 THC vapes, Delta 10 THC gummies, and Delta 10 THC tinctures.

What is THC-O Acetate?

THC-O stands for tetrahydrocannabinol acetate, another cannabinoid derived from hemp. THC-O, however, doesn’t naturally occur in the cannabis plant, but rather is completely man-made. It’s synthesized specifically to be stronger and more powerful than certain other compounds, like Delta-9 or Delta-8. In fact, THCO is believed to be at least two times stronger than Delta-9. Like Delta-10, THC-O is also psychoactive since it’s THC based vs. CBD. Because of its strength, it’s not the compound for the beginner user. This is an advanced compound meant to mellow out the mind and provide the user with different levels of a psychedelic experience depending on the dosage.

What is HHC?

HHC, or hexahydrocannabinol, is a compound that is known to be the most stable version of THC because of its resistance to heat and UV radiation. It also has a substantially longer shelf-life than THC. Unlike THCO, HHC is, in fact, naturally occurring. But like Delta-10, it only occurs in such trace amounts that it is most often manufactured in labs to be bountiful enough for the public. In use, HHC leans more towards providing a sense of relaxation than stimulation. It works similarly to THC in that it alters headspace and cognition and can produce feelings of euphoria.

Now that you know a bit more about these new, exciting compounds, where does one start to look for a cannabis company that can offer a quality Delta-10 product? We’ve been wondering the same thing – so we did the research. Binoid, a Los Angeles-based CBD company, made it their priority to create fun, unique, and effective Hemp-derived products, believing that Hemp cannabinoids should be a central and vital part of living a healthy lifestyle. They offer lines of products for each of these compounds, as well as some other usual suspects. Their most popular and effective products are their vape cartridges and their tinctures. There are a few in particular that we’d recommend.

For a Delta-10 product, there’s no need to look any further than Binoid’s Delta-10 vape cartridges. These cartridges contain 62% premium Delta 10, 30% Delta 8, and terpenes. It comes in four enjoyable flavors – Pineapple Express, Cookies and Cream, Strawberry Cough, and Purple Punch. This vape cartridge is going to provide you with the perfect mental buzz all while giving you a total sense of body relaxation.

If you’re looking for the intensity of THCO, Binoid’s THC-O Tincture 1000mg is perfect for controlling the specificity of dosage. The tincture is made with 92% THCO distillate and MCT oil, making for a smooth tasting experience with the drops meant to be taken sublingually. When starting out with this product, it’s recommended to begin with just ¼ to ½ drops and see what effects occur after an hour long period. Remember, THCO is on the stronger end of the cannabinoid spectrum.

Binoid’s HHC vape cartridges are great for experimenting with this substantial compound. These cartridges come in five flavors – Hawaiian Sunrise, Sunset Sherbert, Cali Gold, Lucid Blue, and Super Silver Haze – and they each contain 94% premium HHC distillate and 6% terpenes. These vapes are going to be on the extreme side of effectiveness, providing you with a powerful mental and physical buzz.

The cannabis industry is in a more expansive place now than it has ever been before. There are more strains, more compounds, and more products for each unique need of the user. Whether you’re looking to chill out or feel more stimulated, there is a compound for both. Right now, Delta-10, THC-O, and HHC are at the top of the game – providing users with some of the most quality, and effective sensory experiences. These compounds are so unique and difficult to trace, that not many companies offer products that feature them. Binoid is one of the few that not only has entire product lines with these new compounds, it’s one of the most trustworthy and well-respected companies on the market. With a company like Binoid, the opportunity to expand your cannabis horizons is now a completely attainable mission. Explore cannabis and enjoy the effects of Binoid’s product line with our code OBSERVER20 for 20% off today.