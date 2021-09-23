What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Sept 24 – 30

Between horror classics, new shows, and a recent Oscar winner, the coming week has all sorts of things to keep you occupied and entertained across streaming services. As September winds down, we’re here to let you know what movies and shows you’ll miss out on if you don’t catch them before they leave at the end of the month—because who knows where some of these things will end up?

What to watch on Netflix:





Play



Midnight Mass

Netflix’s resident horror-pro Mike Flanagan is back with a brand new bone-chilling series after his hugely successful The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. Midnight Mass centers on a small Northeastern island community with a failing local economy, a dwindling population, and a fervent faith in the Catholic church. When a new priest enters the mix, miracles begin to happen, but not without the threat of terrible misfortune. Midnight Mass premieres Friday, September 24.

What to watch on Hulu:





Play



Bram Stoker’s Dracula

For another spooktacular entry into this week’s streaming guide, Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula is a sumptuous piece of gothic horror. Starring Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, and Keanu Reeves, this 90s treat is known for having some of the best costumes and production design of all time. Bram Stoker’s Dracula is gorgeous to look at, scary to watch, and leaving Hulu at the end of this month, so why not make time to watch it this week?





Play



Long Day’s Journey Into Night

Another film that’s glorious to look at is Long Day’s Journey Into Night, considered China’s biggest arthouse movie ever. This updated noir finds a man returning to his hometown after many years, as he continues to be haunted by the ghosts he fled from. It made headlines at its Cannes Film Festival premiere back in 2018 for its dazzling long take, where the film uses only one continuous shot for the entirety of its final hour. Long Day’s Journey Into Night (and all of its fantastic filmmaking) leaves Hulu at the end of the month.

What to watch on Amazon Prime:





Play



Jennifer’s Body

In this, the age of the Megan Fox Renaissance (the Meganaissance?), a movie like Jennifer’s Body begs to be watched. Though butchered by marketing and derided by critics upon its release, the film boasts a large cult following ten years later. This campy high school horror flick stars Fox as the titular Jennifer, who falls victim to the occult of mid-2000s pop punk to become a demon who sucks the life out of boys, forcing her childhood best friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried) to go to bloody lengths stop her. Jennifer’s Body leaves Amazon Prime at the end of the month, so be sure to catch it for some early Halloween fun.





Play



An Education

An Education offers a chance to see the movie that put recent Oscar-nominee Carey Mulligan on the map as a great actress. Here, she stars as a precocious London teen in the 1960s, one who gets swept up and away by an older man and his romantic lifestyle. It’s a quaint but cutting film, offering a hard look at the trials and tribulations of young adulthood that still rings true today. An Education leaves Amazon Prime at the end of the month.

What to watch on HBO Max:





Play



Promising Young Woman

The stars are aligning to tell you that this is the week to stream Carey Mulligan’s filmography. Writer-director Emerald Fennell’s irreverent and vicious film about revenge and rape culture deserves as many watches and rewatches as possible, so be grateful that it’s finally coming to a streaming service near you. Mulligan’s performance as the guarded and wickedly clever Cassie helps to cement Promising Young Woman as an instant classic, along with incredibly complicated turns by comedic favorites Bo Burnham and Alison Brie. You can—and should—only read so much about this movie before you see it, but know that it’s a must-watch full of twists, turns, laughs, and shocks. Promising Young Woman will be available to stream on September 25.





Play



Scream, Scream 2, Scream 3

A horror movie marathon staple, the Scream film series will only be available for a short time. The Wes Craven-helmed franchise is beloved not only for its ability to poke fun at typical scary movie tropes, but for its genuine scares and creative kills. The first three films of the series are all currently available, along with The Craft, another Neve Campbell vehicle. Scream and its several sequels will be leaving HBO Max at the end of the month, making the movies another perfect pre-Halloween watch as we get closer to October (and the legacy sequel due out in 2022).

What to watch on Apple TV+:





Play



The Problem with Jon Stewart

One of television’s most reliable late-night hosts is returning to the gig he retired from, albeit in a less regular format. Jon Stewart’s new show promises to tackle current events, with each hour-long episode tackling an individual issue (think John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight but way more info). The comedian and host helped to revolutionize political comedy in the early 2000s, so viewers can expect his sharp wit, eloquence, and empathy to return in his new program. The Problem with Jon Stewart premieres September 30, with new episodes arriving every other week.

Keeping Watch is a regular endorsement of TV and movies worth your time.