Ariana Grande Sold Her Contemporary Hollywood Hills Mansion for $14 Million

It’s been barely a year since Ariana Grande purchased an ultra-contemporary home in the celeb-adored Bird Streets enclave of Los Angeles, but she has already parted ways with the mansion. The Grammy Award-winner bought the four-bedroom, seven-bathroom abode for $13.7 million in June 2020, and now she’s sold the home for $14 million, as first reported by Variety.

The sprawling 10,094-square-foot residence features walls of glass and Fleetwood pocket doors throughout, as well as glass balconies from each of the four levels of the home, from which one can take in impressive views of the city.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The sleek kitchen is equipped with an oversized black silk granite center island, brass-accented Italian cabinets and Miele appliances. The open living and dining areas in the great room are separated by a modern gas fireplace, while Fleetwood doors lead out to an infinity edge pool, per the listing held by Compass broker Aaron Kirman.

The owner’s suite encompasses the entire top floor, and includes a large walk-in closet, a lounging area as well as a grey marble-bedecked bathroom with a tub, separate glass shower and double vanities.

The lower level is comprised of a media room, a full bar, a fitness studio and a cedar wellness area complete with a private sauna. There are also multiple guest suites and a massive wine cellar that can hold over 300 bottles of vino.

Even though Grande has offloaded this particular Hollywood Hills mansion, she’s not leaving the exclusive area, as earlier this year, she scooped up a smaller home in the very same Bird Streets enclave. The singer paid $9 million for the more secluded estate, and it appears she’s made that her main residence.

Aside from her primary home in the Bird Streets, Grande also maintains a retreat in Montecito. The musician purchased the Santa Barbara getaway from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for $6.75 million last year, and it’s where she married her husband, realtor Dalton Gomez, in a secret ceremony in May 2021.