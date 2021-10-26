The Best Stylish Black Leather Jackets You’ll Wear Forever

There are certain classic pieces without which a fashionable closet is simply incomplete, and a black leather jacket is right up there with white sneakers, perfectly worn-in jeans and crisp button-downs. A leather jacket is an iconic and timeless item of clothing that instantly elevates any look with a cool girl edge, no matter the occasion.

While leather jackets can be worn year-round, they’re especially key during transitional seasons (like fall!) since they’re *so* good for layering. They’re also versatile, as a black leather jacket pairs just as well with a delicate silk dress or worn-in denim as with your favorite LBD or even a suiting situation.

Whether you’re partial to a biker-inspired motorcycle jacket, a tailored blazer, a bomber silhouette or anything in between, we’ve found all the most fashionable black leather jackets that never go out of style. Below, see a few of our favorite picks.

Saint Laurent Leather Biker Jacket

Saint Laurent’s classic moto style is quite possibly the crème de la crème of leather biker jackets. Yes, it’s *very* pricey, but this is an investment piece that you’ll wear forever. It’s made of such soft yet structured leather, with a slim silhouette that hits right at the waist. $4,990, Net-a-Porter.

Rudsak Quinn Jacket

Those that are preferential to more of a blazer aesthetic will love this double breasted, suiting-inspired style, with slightly padded shoulders and two pockets in the front. $695, Rudsak.

Retrofete Tai Jacket

The puffed sleeves and gold detailing on this jacket add a feminine touch to the classic biker look, while the belt keeps it from looking *too* frilly. $895, Retrofete.

Acne Studios Leather Biker Jacket

Acne’s leather jacket is perfect for the traditionalist; it has a boxier (yet not bulky!) fit, silver hardware and classic belt, with plenty of zippers and pockets. The slightly looser silhouette is also great if you want to be able to wear it over heavier sweaters . $1,550, Net-a-Porter.

Ted Baker Ssalli Cropped Leather Biker Jacket

This simple leather jacket features muted silver detailing and looks adorable paired with floral frocks, comfy denim or even your go-to workwear. $595, Ted Baker.

Karen Millen Leather Investment Notch Neck Short Coat

Those that aren’t into the whole motorcycle look may prefer this elegant belted style that casually ties at the waist, with a feminine collar and chic, ever-so-slightly flared hem. $732, Karen Millen.

Levi’s Henny Leather Jacket

Levi’s vintage-inspired leather bomber jacket is the epitome of cool girl fashion, with a cinched waist and oversized fit. $398, Levi’s.

Express Leather Moto Jacket

The quilted detailing on the shoulders add an unexpected twist to this leather jacket, for an elevated and unique look. $348, Express.

Hobo Moto Jacket

Distressed leather is a chic alternative if you’re not feeling the crisp look of smooth leather, and it also gives a more lived-in, comfy and understated vibe. Hobo’s version is also sure to appeal to those that want a jacket sans shiny hardware. $398, Hobo.

Peyton Leather Jacket

This croc-print leather jacket is a major splurge, but it’s worth it for those interested in a classic piece that also makes an out-there fashionable statement. The paisley lining is a whole moment. $998, Robert Graham.

L’agence Kenzie Leather Blazer

This unapologetically luxurious leather blazer combines the best of ladylike apparel and menswear, with a double breasted front and oversized fit. $1,350, L’agence.