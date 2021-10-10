Best CBD Oil for Pets—Top Pet CBD Brands for 2022

Sponsored by Petly

With so many CBD brands on the market, it can be overwhelming to find the right product for your pet. We all want the very best for our pets, which adds to the stress of making the right choice. While there are many different options when it comes to brands, it is important to remember that not all CBD is created equally. Differences in the quality of hemp, manufacturing process, and so on could all affect the results that your pet sees from taking CBD.

When shopping for a CBD brand for your pet, you want to purchase an all-around high quality product to make sure that your pet reaps all of the amazing benefits that quality CBD has to offer. And there are a lot…

CBD is great at many things and offers a wide variety of health benefits. Research shows that CBD can help dogs and cats with many conditions including arthritis, seizures, pain, anxiety, inflammation, and allergies. A 2018 study published in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science found that CBD improved comfort and activity levels in dogs with osteoarthritis, which is an incredibly common condition among dogs and cats of all ages. This is just one of the many studies that indicate how CBD could benefit so many pets.

To help you make the best decision for your furry family member, we’ve compiled a list of the top brands in the US that offer CBD for Pets!

Top 3 CBD For Pets – Summary

Best CBD for Pets: What’s Factored Into Our Decision?

While we looked at a multitude of factors when compiling this list, here are some of the major things that influenced our decision:

Quality Ingredients

Quality is very important when it comes to what goes into (or does not go into) CBD. We looked at the quality of the hemp that is used to make these brand’s CBD oils as well as what additional ingredients are included in their products. Safety was our top priority to ensure that your pet doesn’t get exposed to any harmful ingredients.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Third-party lab testing was a major factor in our ranking process as it ensures that the product actually contains what the brand claims it does. When choosing a CBD product for your pet, you want to check the company’s website for their Certificates of Analysis from a third-party lab. In addition to making sure that their claims are true, third-party lab testing checks for ingredients that could harm your pet.

Product Potency & Variety

Not all pets will need the same amount of CBD, which is why product variety was an important factor in our decision.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews provide valuable insight into not only the product but also the company and their purchasing experience. We factored these into our decision as we only wanted to include brands on our list that have plenty of verified and satisfied customers.

Best CBD Oil for Pets – Our Top Choices

Pros:

Made using 100% organically grown hemp

Top Quality Broad-spectrum CBD

Certificates of analysis

Human grade, vegan, non-GMO and gluten free

Free of unnecessary additives and preservatives

30 day money back guarantee

Top Notch customer service

Cons:

Only one CBD oil potency for cats

Petly CBD sets the highest standard for CBD in the pet industry. Their products are made using 100% organically grown hemp, are broad-spectrum, and are free of unnecessary additives and preservatives which can be harmful to your furry family member. Petly was founded with safety and efficacy at the forefront of their mission, so you can trust that they have not cut any corners in their manufacturing process.

In addition to having excellent products, Petly also believes in giving back and donates a dollar from every purchase to pets in need.

Product Summary

Petly’s CBD oils come in four different potencies. Their CBD oil for cats is packed with 125mg of CBD, while their dog tinctures are packed with either 125mg, 250mg, or 500mg of CBD. All of their products are made using premium broad-spectrum hemp and are full of additional minor cannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, and CBC. Like CBD, these other minor cannabinoids have been shown to have a wide variety of health benefits.

Petly is very confident that their customers will love their products and as a result has a 30 day money back guarantee. Additionally, if your pet loves their CBD oils, you can sign up for a subscription which saves you 25% on each order.

What Customers Are Saying

Petly has hundreds of positive reviews from customers. Customers have reported that Petly’s CBD has helped their pets with a variety of conditions like anxiety and arthritis. The overwhelming majority of Petly’s reviews are 5 star reviews.

Learn more at petlycbd.com

Pros:

Made with organic hemp

Pesticide & GMO free

Salmon or chicken flavored

Naturally and ethically sourced

C02 extraction

Cons:

Only two potencies

Founded with a Hawaiian approach in mind, Verma Farms is on a mission to create a better world. Because of these strong values, Verma Farms formulates all of their products with organic hemp and without pesticides or GMOs. They use only the very best ingredients and limit the number of additional ingredients to keep their products safe and healthy for your pet.

Product Summary

Verma Farms offers two different potencies and flavors for their pet CBD oils. Their CBD oils are packed with either 150mg or 300mg of CBD. Made with broad-spectrum hemp, Verma Farms’ CBD oils come in either a Salmon or Chicken flavor, which makes taking their CBD a very pleasant experience for pets.

What Customers Are Saying

Verma Farms’ customer reviews section is flooded with positive reviews. Overall, customers seem satisfied with the products and company.

Learn more at vermafarms.com

Pros:

Free 2-3 day shipping on orders over $59.99

Affordable pricing

High potency products

Veterinarian formulated

Oils come in natural, peanut butter, or catnip flavors

Certificates of Analysis

60 day 100% satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Not organic

Originally founded as a brand for humans, cbdMD now also offers an impressive product range for pets. Made using USA grown broad-spectrum hemp, cbdMD offers some of the highest potency products on the market at a very affordable price. Their products are created using flash chromatography, which is a fairly unique ethanol-based extraction method.

cbdMD prioritizes safety and adheres to good manufacturing practices (GMP) which are certified by the National Science Foundation (NSF). Their products are then third-party tested by ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certified labs.

Product Summary

cbdMD has a fantastic CBD oil product line with many different potencies and flavors. For cats, cbdMD offers two different oils that contain 150mg and 300mg of CBD. Their cat oils come in either a natural or catnip flavoring. For dogs, cbdMD offers five different potencies: 150mg, 300mg, 750mg, 1500mg, and 3000mg. Like their cat oils, cbdMDs dog oils can either be purchased with a natural flavor or peanut butter flavor.

All of cbdMD’s oils are broad-spectrum, which contains additional minor cannabinoids that could boost your pet’s health.

What Customers Are Saying

cbdMD mostly has five star reviews from verified customers. Overall, customer reviews note positive experiences with the products, brand, and customer experience.

Learn more at cbdmd.com

How Can My Pet Benefit From CBD?

CBD could provide your pet with many health benefits. CBD research has shown that CBD could help treat a variety of conditions including seizures, arthritis, anxiety, allergies, pain, and inflammation. These studies have also shown that CBD can promote a healthy heart, skin and coat health, and as well as many other health benefits.

Is CBD Oil Safe For Pets?

Yes, CBD oil is safe for dogs and cats. Because it doesn’t really have side effects like with some prescription medications, it can be a great safe alternative to modern medicine for some pets.

As with all of your pet’s products, you want to make sure to shop from a reputable brand that doesn’t include harmful ingredients in their formulas. Third-party lab tests are essential to ensure that you are purchasing safe CBD products.

You can always consult your veterinarian if you have any concerns about CBD and the effect it will have on your pet’s health.

What Is The Right Dosage For My Pet?

The right dosage varies by brand and the size of your pet. Each brand should give you some guidelines about how much CBD is right for your pet. We recommend starting out slow with a lower dosage and then working your way up to a higher dosage. It may take some time to see the effects of CBD, so don’t be discouraged if you don’t immediately notice any changes after increasing your pet’s dose.

Can My Pet Get High Or Overdose On CBD?

Your pet cannot get high or overdose on CBD, which makes CBD a fantastic natural product to try out if you have some health concerns about your pet. CBD is made from the hemp plant, which legally is required to contain less than 0.03% THC. Regardless of whether you choose a CBD isolate, broad-spectrum CBD, or full-spectrum CBD product, your pet will not get high from CBD.

If your pet ingests more than the dosage they should for your size, they may experience some slight side effects such as diarrhea, lethargy, or disorientation, but it does not pose a health risk for them and side effects should subside within a few hours.

Can My Pet Take CBD If They Are On Any Medications?

CBD can interact with the effects of other medications. If your pet is taking any medications, we would recommend checking in with your veterinarian prior to giving them the CBD to make sure that it won’t affect those medications.

Conclusion

We understand that making decisions about your pet’s health can be challenging, and hope that this article has made your decision a bit easier. We feel confident recommending Petly CBD, cbdMD, and Verma Farms because of the truly great quality products that they offer. Our priority is always safety and efficacy, and we feel that these brands