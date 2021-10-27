The Best Checked Luggage for the Most Stylish Long Getaways

Even the most accomplished and minimalist packer knows that there are certain occasions where a carry-on suitcase simply won’t do the job. Whether you’re prepping for a long trip, need to pack for two (or three), or just want to throw in an extra pair of shoes, sometimes a larger piece of luggage is a necessity.

Just because you’re toting around a bigger suitcase doesn’t mean you should have to give up convenience and style, and luckily, there are now plenty of tasteful pieces of luggage that will easily fit your entire packing list—even if it includes a ski parka.

The best checked luggage is sleek, durable, functional and, of course, stylish. You want a sturdy suitcase that won’t weigh you down in the airport or throughout your travels. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you, and found the best checked luggage you should add to your travel wardrobe right now. Below, see our favorite suitcases that make checking a bag a breeze.

Monos Check-In Medium

There are certain travel occasions that call for more space than a carry-on can provide, but where you don’t quite need a suitcase that’s so enormous it could store you alongside everything you’ve ever owned. For those Goldilocks moments, consider this medium-sized rolling suitcase, which has a sturdy polycarbonate shell that’s a must when trusting any airline with your precious belongings. It also has vegan leather details and a TSA-approved lock. $290, Monos.

Briggs and Riley Sympatico Medium Expandable Spinner

This Briggs and Riley suitcase is on the pricier side, but the lifetime warranty is a serious draw, and we love that it’s expandable, so you get even more extra space without the unnecessary bulk. And of course, there’s a TSA-approved lock to keep everything safe and sound. $689, Briggs & Riley.

Rimowa Classic Black Check-In L

Rimowa has long been a favorite of the fashionable jet set, and for good reason. These suitcases are worth the investment, especially when selecting a classic matte black piece like this one. The elegant aluminum suitcase features silver hardware, TSA-ready locks and spinner wheels so you can glide about. It easily fits everything you could need for a trip that’s around 10 days long, and it’s just so chic. $1,530, Rimowa.

Travel Pro Platinum Elite Large Check-In Expandable Hardside Spinner

Sometimes, you just need an absolutely huge suitcase. Enter this oversized check-in bag that also includes a two-inch expansion zipper, just in case you need even more room for all your must-haves…and also for the non-essentials. The durable bag has a lock, separate zippered divider compartments and stylish leather trim, because overpacking doesn’t have to be tacky. $469.99, Travel Pro.

Paravel Aviator Grand

This vintage-inspired suitcase combines timeless style with utility, thanks to 360-degree double spinner wheels, a compression system, vegan leather accents and a textured aesthetic that helps disguise inevitable scuffs. It’s also sustainably-made; the material is composed of recycled zippers, upcycled plastic water bottles and recycled aluminum. $345, Paravel.

Away The Large in Coast

There’s a reason Away is such a cult-favorite brand; the suitcases are *actually* that good. While the brand has launched plenty of new luggage and accessories over the years, you can’t go wrong with the classic large checked bag. It’s stylish, practical and durable, and aside from the requisite lock and spinner wheels, it also comes with a laundry bag and leather luggage tag. $325, Away.

Zero Halliburton Edge Lightweight Brilliant Large Travel Case

If you’re concerned that packing a big suitcase for your journey means you’ll be struggling to carry around an unnecessarily cumbersome bag, then it’s time to acquaint yourself with Zero Halliburton’s ultra-lightweight checked luggage. This checked bag is sleek, shiny, classic and cute, and is also quite durable thanks to customized impact-resistant materials. $695, Zero Halliburton.

Beis The 29″ Large Check-In Roller

There are few travel issues quite as infuriating as heading to the airport counter to check a bag, only to discover that your suitcase is overweight. Luckily, this Beis rolling bag has a weight limit indicator that lets you know when you’ve really gone overboard, so you won’t get stuck with any annoying overweight fees. The suitcase also has a hidden two-inch expansion zipper, compression straps and many a pocket and organizational compartment, plus a combination lock and the always-coveted lifetime warranty. $278, Beis.

Roam Expandable Journey

Why not stand out amongst a sea of boring black suitcases coming down the carousal? Roam lets travelers entirely customize every single detail of their luggage, including different colors for the case, handles, wheels, zippers and everything in between. They recently launched expandable luggage, so you can fit even more into their already-spacious Journey size. $595, Roam.

Calpak Hue Medium Suitcase

As you may have noticed, we’re *really* into expandable luggage right now, because sometimes you just need some extra room. This expandable polycarbonate suitcase is durable and functional, and the olive green shade is so perfect for autumn, just in case you want to add a new piece of luggage to your fall wardrobe. $225, Calpak.