The Best Fall Cocktails From Your Favorite Hotel Bars Around the World

Fall is in the air, and what better way to ring in the coziest time of year than with the most delicious cocktail? As much as we all love heading out to a favorite hotel bar and to enjoy a perfectly autumnal drink, sometimes you just need to bring the hotel ambiance into your home and put your bartending skills to the test to concoct the loveliest fall drinks. It’s also a way to bring your favorite hotels into your home, at a time when not everyone is able to jet off to their most-adored haunt.

Luckily, we found all the best cocktails from the most luxurious hotels all around the world, so you can bring a little taste of your favorite drink

Apple Cider Margarita

No.27 The Shelbourne Hotel Bar, Dublin, Ireland

“Merging an Irish classic winter warmer with hot apple cider, we create this funky fusion,” Sean McGoldrick, the Shelbourne’s bar and lounge manager, explained. By combining these two we put a bespoke twist on a widely loved cocktail, using Irish cloudy apple juice, orange juice and tequila, we create a finely balanced winter warmer to be much loved by all during the frosty season.”

Recipe:

1 oz Olmeca Alots

3.5 oz Irish Cloudy Apple Juice

1 oz orange juice

.5 oz lemon juice

1 oz agave syrup

Combine all ingredients in a steamer jug (or a milk frother); steam until hot. Serve.

Trick or Treat

Lifesaving Station Restaurant at Sanderling Resort in Outer Banks, North Carolina

“Kahlua, crea, and pumpkin spice syrup juxtapose with bourbon and a bacon garnish, making the Trick or Treat a savory and sweet combination made to spook the senses,” said bartender Fredy Cruz. “Halloween is one of my favorite holidays to create cocktails for, because October is a month with many flavorful ingredients available.”

Recipe:

1.5 oz bourbon

.5 oz Kahlua

.5 oz cream (can use half and half)

1 oz bacon pumpkin spiced syrup

Add all ingredients into a shaker; shake and pour over ice.

Coffee & Coke

The Living Room at The Dewberry in Charleston, South Carolina

Recipe:

1 oz Rittenhouse Rye

.25 oz Gran Classico

.25 oz Mancino Rosso Vermouth

1 oz espresso

1 dash chocolate bitters

1 oz Coca-Cola

Add all ingredients except for Coca-Cola to a shaker tin. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds and double strain into a rocks glass with ice. Top with Coca-Cola, garnish with an orange slice.

LAV Flaming Coffee Cocktail

The Lodge at Vail, a RockResort in Vail, Colorado

Recipe:

1 oz Bacardi 151

1 oz Amaretto

coffee

Ground cinnamon

Sugar

Whipped cream

Rim a stemmed glass with sugar. Pour overproof rum into glass. While holding glass at a 45 degree angle (away from face!), ignite rum using a long lighter. Swirl rum and sprinkle cinnamon sugar. Add amaretto and coffee. Finally, garnish with whipped cream and ground cinnamon.

The Red Snapper

The King Cole Bar at The St. Regis New York

Recipe:

1 oz vodka

2 oz tomato juice

1 dash lemon juice

2 dashes celery salt

2 dashes black pepper

2 dashes cayenne pepper

3 dashes Worcestershire sauce

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously. Strain over ice cubes and garnish with a lemon wedge.

Maple Old Fashioned

The Point Hotel in Adirondacks, New York

Recipe:

0.5 oz maple syrup

3 dashes angostura bitters

3 dashes orange bitters

1.5 oz bourbon

Muddle muddle maple syrup with bitters in an old fashioned glass. Once incorporated, add a large ice cub and whiskey. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Boulevardier

Bertie’s Whisky Bar at the Fife Arms in Braemar, Scotland

Recipe:

1.35 oz JP Wiser’s 15-Year-Old Whiskey (can replace with any whiskey)

.68 oz Campari

.68 oz Antica formula

1 orange peel

Add ingredients to mixing glass with ice, stir to chill. Serve with orange twist.

The Casanova The Dandy Bar at the Mayfair Townhouse in London, England

Recipe: 1.5 oz gin

.85 oz Select Apertif

.33 oz grappa

.68 oz lemon juice

2 drops Rhubarb Bitter

2 oz Prosecco

Edible skeleton blue leaf for garnish Mix all the ingredients together except from the Prosecco. Shake with ice, pour into flute and top with Prosecco and garnish. Blood Moon Cavallo Point in Sausalito, California “This is a fall inspired cocktail that evokes the aromas and colors of the season best enjoyed by the warmth of a golden fire, whether indoors in front of a fireplace or outside by a campfire,” said Hani Kirollos, director of food and beverage at Cavallo Point. Recipe: 1.5 oz Siete Leguas Reposado Tequila

.5 oz agave syrup

5 oz spiced hibiscus tea (dried hibiscus flower, clove and star anise) In a Boston shaker, steep the hibiscus tea by combining five dried hibiscus flowers, two cloves, and a star anise with five ounces of boiling hot water. Cover with a small tumbler so the ingredients steep together for at least one-and-a-half to two minutes. Gently swirl the shaker every 15-20 seconds. While the tea steeps, add the tequila and agave to a tall, clear glass with a handle. Once the tea has steeped, pour and double strain into the glass with the tequila and agave. Stir with a bar spoon to incorporate and mix together. Garnish with a small orange slice and hibiscus flower on a pick.

Refashioned Old-Fashioned

The Beaumont in London, England

Recipe:

2 oz Hazelnut-washed bourbon

2 tsp Cascara vermouth

1 tsp Pedro Ximenez sherry

1 tsp Demerara sugar syrup

2 drops Aphrodite bitters

Add Aphrodite bitters, sugar syrup, Pedro Ximenez sherry, Cascara vermouth the bourbon into a tumbler glass. Gently stir to combine, and add one large ice cube. Garnish with lemon zest and dehydrated blood orange.

Apple Sour

The Wayfinder Hotel in Newport, Rhode Island

Recipe:

1.5 oz rye whiskey

1.5 oz red apple (muddle/puree or apple cider)

.75 oz lemon

.75 oz simple syrup

Egg white

Combine all ingredients in a shaker; dry shake for around 30 seconds. Add ice, shake for another 20 seconds. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with an apple slice.

Pumpkin Spice Martini

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa in Maui, Hawaii

1 oz vanilla vodka

5 oz creme de coco

Splash of half and half

Pinch of pumpkin spice

Add all ingredients into a shaker; shake and strain into a martini glass with a cinnamon sugar rim.

Blackberry Nostalgia

Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego, California

“This cocktail is created with nostalgic flavors in mind while giving me flashbacks of Thanksgivings growing up in Ohio and driving to North Carolina with my family to visit my aunt and uncle,” mixologist Jason Sorge told Observer.

.25 oz Benedictine

.25 oz brown sugar syrup

.75 oz blackberry peppercorn shrub

1 oz Aquafaba

1.5 oz bourbon

2 dashes Whiskey Barrel Aged Bitters

Combine all ingredients and shake over ice; strain into a martini glass.