The Cozy Fall Candles to Warm Up Your Home This Autumn

Fall is in the air, which means apple cider, sweater weather, leaf-crunching and, of course, a touch of pumpkin spice. Temperatures are dropping and leaves are falling, so it’s time to embrace the autumnal spirit and make your home as cozy as possible. There’s no better way of doing so than by lighting a luxurious scented candle that captures all things autumn, to really amp up the fall atmosphere.

While pumpkin spice might have become the most obvious fall aroma as of late, there are plenty of other perfectly autumnal fragrances for those that can’t stand the mere sight of a PSL. Think chai, vanilla, cinnamon, apple cider and amber, to name just a few. Don’t fret if you’re overwhelmed by the vast array of delicious fall scented candles, because we’ve found all the best votives for the season. Below, see our favorite scented candles to light up for fall.

The Worthington Collection Private Chef Candle

If you’ve ever wanted your home to have the same aroma as your favorite bakery, then you absolutely must light this candle, which exudes a fragrance of vanilla, almond, butter cream and caramelized sugar, offset by a hint of wild berry. $60, The Worthington Collection.

SoHum Frankincense and Myrrh

Yes, it’s only October, and no, that doesn’t mean it’s too early to get into the holiday mindset, including lighting this candle with its bouquet of vanilla, clove, cedarwood, orange, frankincense and myrrh. $40, SoHum.

Lafco Forest Oakmoss

This woodsy combination of moss, cognac, violet leaf blossoms and incense is the perfect fresh scent for fall, and the beautiful glass vessel is a chic addition to your home decor situation. Plus, you can repurpose it after, perhaps as a vase or even as a way to organize your makeup brushes. $95, Lafco.

Trudon Mary Candle

You can’t go wrong with any of Trudon’s luxurious candles, but the French fragrance house’s latest scent, named after Frankenstein writer Mary Shelley, is so on point for autumn, with notes of cardamom, juniper, cedarwood, amber, tobacco and moss. $140, Trudon.

Literie I Have a Cabin Upstate Candle

Even if you can’t make it on a fall getaway this year, you can bring the upstate cabin vibes into your home by lighting this smoke and pine-scented candle. $35, Literie.

Diptyque Paris Limited Edition Scented Candle

Luxury French fragrance house Diptyque already offers an array of lovely fall aromas, but they’ve really upped their game this year with a limited-edition collection of candles inspired by locations around the world. The Paris votive is a dreamy choice for fall, thanks to the mixture of myrrh, wood and vanilla. You’ll feel like you’re in a chic French library. $105, Diptyque.

Glasshouse Fragrances Trick or Treat

For anyone wondering how to do a pumpkin candle right, look no further than this “Trick or Treat” votive, which will perfume your home with orange, pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, maple and vanilla. You’ll want to light it even if it’s not October 31. $55, Glasshouse Fragrances.

Dr. Vranjes Firenze Ambra Scented Candle

If you’re not sure how you feel about the more obvious fall scents, consider amber. It’s a rich yet gentle and multifaceted fragrance; this particular candle has hints of sandalwood and vanilla, in a simple and sophisticated black glass vessel. $65, Net-a-Porter.

Kai Rose Skylight Candle

Just because summer is over doesn’t mean you have to forsake your beloved rose fragrances. Try a fresh take on the floral bouquet with this Rose Skylight candle, which has hints of gardenia layered with intense rose absolute. $48, Kai Fragrance.

D.W. Home Warm Apple Cider

Live your best autumnal life with this warm apple cider candle, which will fill your house with a truly delicious aroma of green apple, pear and winter citrus. It’s like a permanent apple picking vibe, and the container is absolutely precious. $18, D.W. Home.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Au 17 Scented Candle

This candle is inspired by the coziest Parisian moments; it features a simple yet powerful combo of amber, incense and a woodsy feu de bois. $85, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Jo Loves Log Fires Candle

If you want to splurge on a massive bougie, consider this oversized candle that will make you feel as though you’re sitting by a campfire, with notes of cedar, wood and black leather. $450, Net-a-Porter.

Never Go Alone Edition 1 Sandstone

Those partial to earthy scents should try this candle, with a spicy mix of juniper, cardamom, green citrus, mint, cinnamon, sandalwood and musk. $53, Never Go Alone.

Make and Mary Soul Shine, Cannabis Essential Oil Candle

This cannabis candle is made entirely with essential oils, for an ultra-relaxing experience. $58, Make and Mary.

Just Bee Hinoki Sanctuary

This natural candle smells of cypress, cedarwood and just a touch of gin botanicals. $24.98, Just Bee.

The Well Flower Crown Candle

Embrace your inner flower child when you light this lovely ylang ylang, geranium and cedarwood scented candle. $54, The Well.

Nomad Noé Wild

This sultry votive is inspired by a Los Angeles speakeasy, with a heady yet soft aroma of whiskey, tobacco, oud, citrus, cloe and amber. $65, Nomad Noé.

Four Seasons Alpine Retreat

It’s been a weird year, and you deserve to treat yourself. If you can’t make it to the slopes, you can bring the alpine atmosphere home with this bronze candle from the Four Seasons; it features bergamot, blackcurrant, mandarin, birch, jasmine, violet, green tea, rose, vanilla, amber and sandalwood, for a rather unique fragrance. $399, Four Seasons.

Aerangis No. 0324 Aging Spirits

This candle is inspired by the intoxicating ambiance of New Orleans, and more specifically, of the city’s signature Sazernac cocktail. It’s a rich aroma of oak, whiskey, bitters and Cajun spices. $78, Aerangis.

Aromatique Cinnamon Cider

Go for an essential fall fragrance with cinnamon, spices and apple-scented candle. $26, Aromatique.

Carrière Frères Verbena

Freshen up your home with this citrusy and woodsy candle, because not everything has to be all about cinnamon, apples and pumpkin during fall. $65, Carrière Frères.