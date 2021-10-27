The Best Shackets to Keep Cozy All Season Long

If you’re not yet familiar with the wonders of the shacket, it’s time to change that and get acquainted with the ultimate layering piece. Temperatures are all over the place right now as we try to embrace the best of fall, but don’t fret if you’re struggling to properly dress for this weird weather, like those days where it’s far too chilly to be out and about sans any outerwear, but not quite cool enough to break out the true coats.

Enter the shacket, whose name is an apt portmanteau of, you guessed it, a shirt and a jacket. And that’s exactly what a shacket is; it combines the best of the two wardrobe staples, for when you need to cozy up in some type of outerwear, but don’t want to be awkwardly sweating bullets in a winter coat. Also, shackets happen to be incredibly adorable, super comfortable and very on-trend, and the look is already celeb-approved by the likes of Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Lily Collins and Kendall Jenner.

The structured yet relaxed fit of a shacket means that you can style the piece in so many different ways, whether you want to layer yours over a cozy sweater or throw it on with a delicate blouse, or perhaps a simple knit dress. There’s a shacket for every occasion, and we’ve found all the most fashionable styles to wear right now. Below, see our favorite chic shackets you’ll live in this year.

Sanctuary The Shacket Maple Plaid

This cozy plaid shacket features the perfect neutral earth tones for the changing season, because who doesn’t want to match the foliage? It’s oversized, soft and comfy, which is pretty much all you can ask for from a shacket. $119, Sanctuary.

Carbon38 Sherpa Jacket

The teddy coat has now been transformed into a shacket thanks to Carbon38. This version hits right at the mid-thigh for those that want a slightly longer hem to snuggle up in, and you can’t go wrong with the texture when it comes to both look and feel. $168, Carbon38.

Falconeri Lamé Shirt Jacket

Ah, yes, the *formal* shacket. Well, as fancy as a shirt jacket goes, anyway, because you should be able to be both dressy and comfy, like in this elegantly tailored wool lamé silhouette. $249, Falconeri.

Isabel Marant Etoile Harveli Checked Shirt Jacket

This workwear-inspired wool jacket is essentially a warmer and chicer take on the classic flannel shirt, in the best way possible. It’s thick enough to wear on its own, but you could also throw it on under your winter coat on colder days. $625, Net-a-Porter.

Reformation Giles Jacket

Leave it to cool girl-favorite sustainable brand Reformation to create this adorable shacket. We’re into the soft material, olive green shade and perfectly oversized (yet not overpowering) fit. $228, Reformation.

Zara Soft Belted Overshirt

Zara has plenty of shackets to consider this season, but you can’t go wrong with this dove grey style, which is ideal if you want to belt the shirt jacket for a more tailored, ultra-flattering shape. $69.90, Zara.

Outerknown Cloud Weave Shirt Jacket

This classic cotton plaid shirt jacket adds a fashionably effortless look to any ensemble, and is sure to be a go-to staple in your wardrobe this autumn. $248, Outerknown.

Aerie Military Shacket

This military-inspired shacket is an easy casual option, and it’s also super lightweight, so you can wear it more into the warmer seasons. $69.95, Aerie.

Red Valentino Pleated Checked Jacket

If you’re ready to invest in a quality shacket, look no further than Red Valentino’s black-and-white checked wool style. You can’t go wrong with the print, and the timeless boxy fit makes this an instant classic. $1,020, Net-a-Porter.

Banana Republic Oversized Italian Wool Shirt Jacket

We are absolutely drooling over the dreamy blue shade of this simple wool shacket. It’s unlined, so it’s ideal for slightly warmer temps or for layering, with a relaxed silhouette. $259, Banana Republic.

Rails August

This black vegan leather shirt jacket from Rails combines the best of classic leather outerwear and shackets, because you shouldn’t have to pick just one. $228, Net-a-Porter.

Acne Studios Wool-Blend Bouclé Jacket

You don’t have to sacrifice style for cozy comfort in Acne’s incredibly chic bouclé shacket, which adds a little extra oomph to your fall wardrobe. $850, Net-a-Porter.

Aritzia The Ganna Long Shirt Jacket

This simple black shirt jacket is perfect if you want a longer silhouette; it hits around mid-thigh and is oversized enough that you can easily bundle up underneath. $248, Aritzia.